7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 15-17, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get your Irish on during Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Denver! If you want to celebrate all things Irish, there will be no better time to do so than this weekend. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 62nd year, will be happening Saturday at Union Station. The family-friendly event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop. Learn more here.

2. Celebrate Native American culture during the 48th Denver March Powwow

The modern powwow is a time for Native American peoples to come together to sing and dance, and to honor the heritage that has been passed down to them from their ancestors. The 48th Powwow is happening Friday through Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Tickets and more info. here.

3. Can get enough of St. Patrick’s Day? Head to Olde Town Arvada to continue the celebrations

Denver’s celebration of St. Patty’s isn’t the only one happening in the metro. Olde Town Arvada is also going all green for their St. Patrick’s Day festival, which will take place downtown from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, food, artisan vendors, drinks and more. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

4. Celebrate the quirky tale of a frozen dead guy – now in Estes Park

Frozen Dead Guys, the quirky festival that was until recently in Nederland, is taking place at its new home in Estes Park. The festival pay homage to Bredo Morstoel, a minor public official from Norway, who died in 1989 and was cryogenically preserved by his grandson in the hopes he could one day be re-animated. There will be coffin races, a polar plunge, and other “new and elevated Estes twists.” For more info. click here.

5. Love film? Head to the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival at the Sie FilmCenter

In partnership with Colorado Dragon Boat, this four-day family-friendly festival highlights and promotes the culture, contributions, and accomplishments of Asian and Asian-Pacific American communities through film. More info. here.

6. This one’s for the anime lovers

Listen, I don’t know much about anime but all I can tell you is that it’s happening this weekend at the Marriott Tech Center, 4900 S. Syracuse St. in Denver. Tickets and information can be found here.

7. Burn some calories at the Sharin’ O’ The Green 5k

The Fort Collins St Patrick's Day 5k race is back with a point-to-point downhill 5k race finishing at Odell Brewing. Participants receive custom event t-shirt, post-race party tickets for beer and food & beverage. Enjoy live music, awards, vendors, and giveaways. The race happens Saturday at 9 a.m. More info. and tickets can be found here.