Denver weather blog: Colorado snow updates, latest closures and road impacts for Wednesday, March 13

DENVER — A powerful, classic March winter storm is rolling through Colorado potentially dropping a foot or more of snow in the Denver metro. Several winter storm warnings are in effect for Colorado, including Denver metro communities.

Below, you can track the latest storm updates, school and road closures and other weather impacts from the Denver7 news team and other local agencies.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new blog updates.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Wednesday, March 13

5:16 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Westbound I-70 is closed between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne. CDOT said to expect delays due to a stalled vehicle.

4:12 p.m. | SCHOOL CLOSURE | Littleton Public Schools and Boulder Valley School district are the latest to announce Thursday closures due to the weather. Click here for the latest school closures.

4:07 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Vail Pass due to safety issues, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.