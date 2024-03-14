Watch Now
Colorado school closures: Classes canceled Friday as snow continues to pile up across the metro

At least two school districts from around the Denver metro have announced closures Friday as snow continues to pile up in northeastern Colorado Thursday. More closures could be coming.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 14, 2024
DENVER — At least two school districts from around the Denver metro have announced closures Friday as snow continues to pile up in northeastern Colorado Thursday.

The Douglas County School District was the first to make the call, saying in an email to parents, "While the snowfall may taper off throughout the day today, the snow accumulations make it very unlikely that residential roads, parking lots, bus terminals, etc. will be cleared in time for school tomorrow."

Cherry Creek Schools followed not long after.

Denver’s predicted snow totals for Thursday’s storm could reach well over a foot or more in some locations, likely causing dangerous travel conditions in the metro and across the state.

