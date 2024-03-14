Colorado school closures: Classes canceled Friday as snow continues to pile up across the metro

DENVER — At least two school districts from around the Denver metro have announced closures Friday as snow continues to pile up in northeastern Colorado Thursday.

The Douglas County School District was the first to make the call, saying in an email to parents, "While the snowfall may taper off throughout the day today, the snow accumulations make it very unlikely that residential roads, parking lots, bus terminals, etc. will be cleared in time for school tomorrow."

Cherry Creek Schools followed not long after.

SHARE: ❄️Due to weather conditions, Cherry Creek School District will be closed tomorrow. All before and after school programs will be cancelled. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your partnership in keeping our students safe. Have a fun and safe Spring Break!☃️ pic.twitter.com/ZqWlP3y8LF — Cherry Creek Schools (@CCSDK12) March 14, 2024

Denver’s predicted snow totals for Thursday’s storm could reach well over a foot or more in some locations, likely causing dangerous travel conditions in the metro and across the state.