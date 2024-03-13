Colorado school closures: Classes canceled Thursday for major winter storm

DENVER — Multiple Denver area school districts have announced closures ahead of Thursday’s winter storm that is expected to dump a foot or more of snow in the area.

Denver Public Schools was the first to make the call, with other metro area districts quickly following suit.

The following districts have canceled classes for Thursday:



Denver Public Schools

Douglas County School District

Cherry Creek School District

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Brighton School District 27J

Mapleton Public Schools

Elbert School District 200

Sheridan Schools District 2

Thursday's DPS closure includes the Emily Griffith Technical College. All school-related events and activities, including all Discovery Link and ELCS Enrichment programs, are also canceled, DPS said.

Denver’s predicted snow totals for Thursday’s storm could reach a foot or more in some locations, likely causing dangerous travel conditions in the metro and across the state.

