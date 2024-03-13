Colorado school closures: Classes canceled Thursday for major winter storm

DENVER — Multiple Denver area school districts have announced closures ahead of Thursday’s winter storm that is expected to dump a foot or more of snow in the area.
DENVER WEATHER LINKS | A complete list of closures and delays | What to expect | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream
Denver Public Schools was the first to make the call, with other metro area districts quickly following suit.
The following districts have canceled classes for Thursday:
- Denver Public Schools
- Douglas County School District
- Cherry Creek School District
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Brighton School District 27J
- Mapleton Public Schools
- Elbert School District 200
- Sheridan Schools District 2
Thursday's DPS closure includes the Emily Griffith Technical College. All school-related events and activities, including all Discovery Link and ELCS Enrichment programs, are also canceled, DPS said.
Denver’s predicted snow totals for Thursday’s storm could reach a foot or more in some locations, likely causing dangerous travel conditions in the metro and across the state.
Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.