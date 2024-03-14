When will it stop snowing? Several more inches, slick roads into Friday morning

DENVER — Snow totals were piling up along the Front Range Thursday, with as much as 21 inches having fallen in parts of Castle Rock, 18 inches in Highlands Ranch and 10 inches in Denver by Thursday afternoon.

Totals were even higher in parts of the high country. Aspen Springs had reported a whopping 45 inches, while 36 inches had fallen in spots including Nederland and Evergreen.

While snowfall had ebbed and flowed throughout the late morning and afternoon, heavy snow was expected to continue through Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.

"Some of these waves of snow that will move in this evening will be pretty heavy at time," Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said, calling for 4 to 8 more inches in the Denver metro between 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

Up to another foot could fall in the mountains and foothills, the National Weather Service in Boulder said in its updated forecast discussion Thursday afternoon. The NWS was warning of slick roads in the metro after 6 p.m. as temperatures hover near freezing overnight.

NWS Boulder Winter storm update

Snowfall rates could still be intense as the storm continues into the night, reaching up to an inch per hour at points in town and two inches per hour in the mountains and foothills.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through Friday morning for the entire Denver metro area, foothills and mountains where “deep snow will make travel nearly impossible” in spots, according to the NWS.

DENVER METRO AND COLORADO SNOW TOTALS (SO FAR)

1 W Aspen Springs: 45"

1 NNW Genessee: 36.7"

1 NNE Echo Lake: 41"

4 W Conifer: 36"

2 S Evergreen: 32"

3 NNW Castle Rock: 21"

2 SSE Highlands Ranch: 18"

1 ENE Golden: 16.5"

Centennial: 15"

1 N Lakewood: 14"

3 S AuroraL 14"

3 NW Parker: 13.8"

1 NW Westminster: 11.9"

1 N Arvada: 11"

2 ESE Denver: 9.7"



