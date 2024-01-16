Colorado weather blog: Closures, snow and cold impacts on Tuesday, January 16

DENVER — A major Arctic blast continues in Colorado and the Denver metro area. Denver7 is updating Colorado road and business closures and other impacts including to the MLK Jr. Marade.

Tuesday, January 16

5:59 a.m. | DENVER SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER | The City and County of Denver is extending its cold weather shelter from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, the Department of Housing Stability announced in a news release.

Buses will take people from the St. Francis Center between 6:30-9 p.m. through Thursday night to the Denver Navigation Campus and New Directions cold weather shelters and back to day shelter and warming centers each morning, the news release said.

Anyone in need of shelter can go to the city's "front door" shelters:



For individual men - Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women - Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 - Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter can call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366

5:42 a.m. | I-70 CLOSURE | Eastbound Interstate 70 in Silverthorne between Colorado State Highway 9 and US 6 is closed due to safety concerns, CDOT posted on the social media site X.

5:22 A.M. | TUESDAY FORECAST | Denver7 morning weather forecaster Katie LaSalle says the bitter cold will stick around through later this morning.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chill values hit as low as -20 to -30 degrees.

Then, high temperatures will warm to the low to mid-30s across the Denver metro area by this afternoon.

