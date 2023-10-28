Winter weather blog, Oct. 28: Updates as first snow falls in Denver

DENVER — Denver's first snow of the season arrived Saturday morning and was expected to bring six or more inches of snow to the Denver area with even bigger totals in the mountains.

The heaviest snow was expected Saturday evening into Sunday, with travel impacts likely on I-25 and I-70.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Saturday, October 28

8:47 a.m. | FORECAST | Heavy mountain snow will continue through tonight with snow expected to spread across the Denver metro area today and continuing through mid-Sunday. Travel impacts are likely across the I-70 corridor and I-25.

8:37 a.m. | RECORDS | October is usually when Denver sees its first measurable snowfall. In the last 138 years, measurable snow has fallen in Denver in October 122 times. We’ve missed out on any significant snowfall for October only 16 times since 1882.

8:09 a.m. | TRAFFIC | Our Denver7 crew spotted several crashes along Interstate 70 in Denver Saturday morning. Roads and highways are wet and icy in spots.

BE CAREFUL! We’ve spotted several crashes this morning along I-70 in Denver. An early morning band of snow made roads slick. @DenverChannel #cowx pic.twitter.com/cTfO7DiUTJ — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) October 28, 2023

7:25 a.m. | TRAFFIC | Westbound I-70 closed at Vail Pass Summit due to safety concerns.

