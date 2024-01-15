A bitter cold Arctic air mass remains in place for one more day over Colorado. We'll see high temperatures just above zero this afternoon, with wind chills around 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in place until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Light snow has developed and will continue through early afternoon. We'll likely see around 1 to 2 inches by Monday afternoon along the Front Range and across the metro area.

The northern and central mountains will see wind and snow with another 3 to 8 inches of snow by Monday night. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m.

The mountains and western sections of Colorado will be cold but not as severe as the eastern plains. Temperatures will be in the teens in the mountains and 20s to low 30s over far western Colorado, but Winter Storm Warnings and winter weather Advisories are in effect for snow and blowing snow through Tuesday.

The deep freeze will ease starting Tuesday and highs will rise to near 40 degrees in Denver by Wednesday!

Bitter cold weather continues for the next 24 hours

