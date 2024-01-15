Dozens of schools across Denver metro and Front Range close Monday, Tuesday due to snow, freezing temps

Several of the state's largest school districts are either closed or operating remotely Tuesday as a frigid cold snap hangs on in Colorado.

Jeffco Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Aurora Public Schools are among the districts that will be closed Tuesday, according to announcements from the districts.

St. Vrain Valley Dist RE-1J announced it would be remote on Tuesday.

School Closings and Delays

"Due to the unprecedented length of sustained low temperatures that is forecasted to continue tomorrow, all Jeffco Public Schools buildings and facilities will be closed Tuesday, January 16. This will give us time to assess district facilities and prepare them to safely serve students," the district posted on Facebook. "All childcare programs, after-school activities, and meetings scheduled to be in Jeffco Public Schools facilities are canceled. No Jeffco Public Schools transportation services will be provided for services within or outside the district."

Cherry Creek Schools cited similar concerns on the district website.

"The District is concerned for student safety and several buildings have experienced burst pipes. Classes and school activities will be cancelled. Before and after school daycare programs will be closed," a pop-up window reads.

Douglas County Schools in their announcement noted impacts on the transportation fleet, including two diesel fuel pumps being out of commission.

But those districts not the only ones.

These are the latest Colorado school closures across the metro and Front Range:

Aurora Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Community College of Denver- Auraria: Remote operations

Community College of Denver- Adv Manufacturing Center: Remote operations

Bennett School District 29J: Closed Today

Brush Public Schools: Closed Today

Cherry Creek Schools: Closed Tuesday

Clear Creek School District RE-1: Closed Today

Colorado State University: Closed Tuesday

Deer Trail School District 26J: Closed Today

Denver Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Douglas County Schools: Closed Tuesday

Dungarvin Day Program: Closed Monday

Emily Griffith Technical College: Closed Tuesday

Greeley-Evans School Dist 6: Closed Tuesday

Help & Hope Center: Closed Monday

JeffCo Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Kit Carson School District R-1: Delayed 2 hours

Kiowa Schools: Closed Today

Lake County School District R-1: Closed Today

Limon School District RE-4J: Closed Today

Mapleton Public Schools: Closed Today

Pawnee School District: Closed Today

RE-1 Valley District-Sterling: Closed Tuesday

Red Rocks Community College: Remote Today

Sacred Heart of Jesus School: Delayed 2 hours

St. Vrain Valley Dist RE-1J: Remote Tomorrow

The Joshua School for Autism-Denver: Closed Tuesday

Weld County RE-3J: Closed Tuesday

Weld County RE-4 Windsor/Severance Dist: Closed Tuesday

Weld RE-5J School District: Closed Tuesday

Westminster Public Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday

We’re tracking all the closures plus other snow and other cold weather impacts here.