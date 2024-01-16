Watch Now
Denver tied a 94-year-old daily record low temperature on Tuesday

The overnight low dipped to a bitter 19 degrees below zero early Tuesday, tying the record cold temperature for January 16 set back in 1930.
While snow and extreme wind chills have finally ended in Denver and Colorado's plains, the winter storm is hanging on just to the west of the metro area.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 16, 2024
Denver has rebounded from a frigid, 80-hour cold snap as temperatures climbed into the 30s Tuesday afternoon – but not before entering the record books.

The low temp happened at 12:34 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The minus-19 reading also happened minutes before midnight, meaning Monday’s low temperature came within one degree of the January 15 record of 20-below set back in 1888.

Denver International Airport – the weather station of record for Denver – saw dangerous wind chills at that hour. According to NWS data, the wind chill just before midnight was an incredible 38 degrees below zero. By 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, the wind chill was 31 below.

While more than chilly enough, the low of -19 degrees doesn’t come all that close to breaking Denver’s all-time record low. That happened on Jan. 9, 1875.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Colorado happened much more recently – an astonishing 61 degrees below zero on Feb. 1, 1985 in the small northwestern Colorado town of Maybell.

Why is it colder in Denver than in the mountains? Cold air damming, explained

Steve Roldán
11:15 AM, Jan 13, 2024

