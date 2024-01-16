Bitter cold weather continues through Tuesday morning

The bitter cold Arctic air mass remains in place over eastern Colorado. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chill values could hit as low as -20 to -30 degrees.

The deep freeze will ease starting Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s across the metro area.

Finally, some milder air will return to the Front Range on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday.

More mountain snow develops Wednesday, with winter weather advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place for our northern and central mountains. Expect snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow in the high country mid-week.

Another cold front will move across Colorado Thursday, with more mountain snow and some light snow or flurries for Denver.

As skies clear Friday, temperatures will be cold again, but not nearly as severe.

Milder weather will move into Colorado over the weekend and Denver should have highs in the low 50s Sunday and Monday!

