DENVER — Travel issues stretched across Colorado and beyond on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day due to bitterly cold temperatures and snow.

A multi-car pileup on Interstate 25 in north Denver backed up the interstate in both directions for hours Monday morning. Colorado State Patrol said no one was injured.

Things weren't any better at Denver International Airport.

“We were three hours late leaving Calgary, so then we got here too late for me to make my connecting flight,” said Lorraine Hjalte. “So now I’ve had to book with another airline, and I’m trying to get my suitcase off the original airline so we’re all together.”

Hjalte and hundreds of travelers were temporarily stranded at DIA. Airlines reported hundreds of delays and cancellations.

“Everything went dead. So luckily, somebody left this lovely charger in the wall. I’m charging everything up so I’m ready to go," Hjalte said as she worked to charge her electronics. "I’m flying on Delta, hopefully, to Atlanta and then on to Ashville because I’m going there for a photography workshop. So I’m crossing my fingers.”

“Today honestly was awful,” said Toni Edel, who is visiting from Israel and heading to Phoenix. “We missed our first flight because of the weather. So, instead of leaving at 10 a.m., we’re now leaving at 7 p.m. I’m not used to this weather. Like minus 22 degrees. It’s crazy. It's hot in my country.”

In Colorado's high country, it was more of the same for those on the roads.

Colorado State Patrol helped coordinate multiple closures on Interstate 70, including closures and back-ups at Floyd Hill, Georgetown, and Silverthorne.

Snow, ice create travel nightmare across all of Colorado