'Huge as a new franchise': Denver Summit FC owner Rob Cohen on Denver7 partnership, other teams' support

Denver Summit FC is coming to a stadium near you in March. And also coming to a TV near you on Denver7 and The Spot Denver 3.

The Summit and Denver7 reached an agreement to broadcast all of the club's games (except national-exclusive telecasts) on The Spot Denver 3. This means Colorado soccer fans have a way to watch the first season of professional women's soccer in Denver over the air and free of charge.

I spoke to Summit FC controlling owner and CEO Rob Cohen, who told me in a 1-on-1 interview what this means to the club and the fans.

"It's massive. It's almost impossible to put it in words," said Cohen. "Having access to be able to have your fans find your games and to connect with your players, to hear pregame and postgame analysis. To have a home station is huge for us as a new franchise, for the NWSL, and more importantly for our players and for our fans."

I asked Cohen about joining the sports landscape in Denver, with the Broncos, Avs, and Nuggets all in a chase for a championship. He said all the teams have reached out to him to offer a helping hand, as the Summit gets ready to play in the best sports city in America.

"The men's teams have been incredibly welcoming to us," said Cohen. "The Broncos, the Nuggets, the Rockies, the Rapids, and the Avalanche. Every single team has reached out and said, 'What can we do to help? What can we do to make you successful?'

"That just really told us how powerful the sports community is in this city. They all want to lean in and make Denver the No. 1 sports city in the country."

