Denver Summit FC and neighborhood groups create a Community Benefits Agreement

DENVER - This week, an agreement between Denver Summit FC and several community groups was finalized, outlining exactly how the team is promising to be a good neighbor. Denver Summit FC is hoping to build a new stadium in the Santa Fe Yards

"The surrounding neighborhoods who haven't seen this level of development in decades, and to have a seat at that table, to be able to advocate for specific things on behalf of our neighborhood, in partnership with the other neighborhoods who will be affected by the development, was a really wonderful opportunity," said Adriana Lopez, one of the four Chairs of the West East Neighbors United Committee.

The Community Benefits agreement commits the club to a variety of community goals.

WENU & Denver Summit FC

WENU & Denver Summit FC

The Club also agreed to give $400,000 initially to a Community Investment Fund for community priorities. They also agreed to give $300,000 annually after that.

"The Community Investment Fund will be overseen by a community advisory committee, and as part of that, there are very specific topics that West East Neighbors United committee felt were really important," said Lopez, "organizations who are doing incredible important, community first, level work would have the opportunity to apply for grant funding in specific areas. One that I was very passionate about is anti-displacement in surrounding neighborhoods."

Another voice at the table was Luke Johnson, President of the Broadway Merchants Association.

"Even if we had, you know, 1,000 or 2,000 people per game, and I think at city council, they estimated 20 to 50 events per year, right? You're talking about a lot of people potentially being in the area, and it's not something that we have to spend our own money planning or time or whatever. So that's a huge victory for us and all the businesses," said Johnson.

He said he advocated for the opportunity for businesses to advertise in the stadium and for local businesses to supply concessions. Both of which were granted in the agreement.

"We actually have a guarantee from the team that a certain percentage of concessions would be set aside for either local manufacturers or restaurants or retailers or whatever that looks like," said Johnson.

Women’s Sports Denver7 is the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC: How to watch Landon Haaf

Both Johnson and Lopez say they hope this collaboration sets an example for any other stadiums hoping to move into Denver neighborhoods.

"I think it can lay the groundwork for, hopefully asking for small businesses to be in the new Broncos Stadium too," said Johnson.

The Bronco's designs are said to eventually include a community benefits agreement as well.

"This model for Community Benefits Agreement really allows neighbors to have a voice from the get go and to build a relationship with the developer so that they can also become a good neighbor and be a part of the neighborhood," said Lopez.

Read the entire Community Benefits Agreement below: