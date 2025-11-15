'I feel like we have good questions and we need answers': Committee hits small pause on NWSL stadium planning

DENVER — South Platte River Committee meeting members had pressing questions surrounding the National Women's Soccer League stadium for city leaders during their meeting this week.

During their monthly meeting, city council members who are part of the committee were scheduled to discuss five measures related to where and how the stadium is expected to be built at the Santa Fe Yards.

Instead of moving all measures forward, four were postponed. Those four measures pertained to the $50 million to prepare the land where the stadium will be, and even a potential pedestrian bridge in the area.

"I think as a council, we want to be fiscally responsible when it comes to the use of public funds," said Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, who represents District 7, where the stadium is expected to be.



Councilwoman Alvidrez was among those in the committee meeting Wednesday, listening intently as other council members asked questions of city officials in the room.

Among the many questions asked during the meeting where things like when the land for the stadium was vacated, how much the potential pedestrian bridge would cost and where that money would come from.

Denver City Council president Amanda Sandoval was asking many of those questions.

"How does that work if we don't have the funding right now? Like, when does that come into play?" Council president Sandoval asked regarding the potential pedestrian bridge. "I'm just concerned that, like, we're taking the cart before the horse."

Denver7 asked Councilwoman Alvidrez if she was concerned about the postponement of the four measures pertaining to the stadium.

"I just think we need to get things ironed out before we get there," she said. "What was missing was things like, how are we going to fund this bridge that is part of the infrastructure master plan?"

Beth Fluto, who's lived in the Baker neighborhood for the past six years, agreed with both Councilwoman Alvidrez and council president Sandoval.

"I support her in that, but I also support the stadium. I want it to be done, but I want it to be done correctly," Fluto said. "I don't want any surprises either at the last minute."

Just like Fluto, Caitlin Braun is optimistic the details will be ironed out. Braun works at Player's Pub on south Broadway.

"I'm nervous, but also, you know, things happen. It might be just a bump in the road," she said.

Councilwoman Alvidrez told Denver7 it's a matter of getting questions answered and details squared away. She believes the timeline for the stadium is still good to go.