Denver7 is the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC. Here’s how to watch the club's matches

DENVER — Denver7 will serve as the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC during the pro women’s soccer team’s inaugural season and beyond, the station announced Thursday.

Denver Summit FC is the city’s first professional women’s sports franchise and one of two National Women’s Soccer League expansion teams beginning play in 2026. As part of a multi-year agreement, Denver7, led by its sister station The Spot Denver 3 (KCDO-TV), will air all non-nationally exclusive games throughout the Denver market.

Denver7 and The Spot Denver 3 are part of the E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). The stations worked with the parent company's sports division, Scripps Sports, to secure the agreement.

Rob Cohen, the controlling owner of Denver Summit FC, and other team personnel were set to join Denver7 leadership in announcing the partnership at the station’s downtown studios Thursday afternoon.

The soccer club has been met with extraordinary demand in the 11 months since the NWSL announced it would expand to the Mile High City. More than 8,500 people have reserved season tickets ahead of the team’s first season, and more 25,000 and counting are set to attend its inaugural match at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28.

It has assembled an ownership group that includes investment firms, high-profile business executives and Colorado sports icons. The club had signed eight players to its inaugural roster.

The NWSL regular season begins on March 13, 2026. The complete local broadcast schedule will be released after the league’s national calendar is announced.