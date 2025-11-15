Citing 'challenges', Denver Summit FC looking at potential stadium sites outside Denver

DENVER – The Denver Summit FC ownership is “engaging with other jurisdictions” over a potential site of a future stadium for the new professional women’s soccer team, Denver7 has learned.

Citing “challenges we have faced in the Denver City Council process” over plans for a 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards, the team’s ownership said in a statement it was also continuing to “engage in an open and honest dialogue with the Mayor, City Council and Community in Denver" while pursuing a "parallel path regarding the stadium site," according to a statement.

On Friday, Denver7’s Veronica Acosta reported that four of five measures considered by the South Platte River Committee this week – in which city council members were a part – were postponed over funding questions.

The four measures were related to $50 million for the future site including a potential pedestrian bridge.

"I think as a council, we want to be fiscally responsible when it comes to the use of public funds," said Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, who represents District 7, where the stadium is expected to be built.

There were questions raised on the cost of the bridge and from where those funds would come.

"How does that work if we don't have the funding right now? Like, when does that come into play?" Council president Amanda Sandoval asked regarding the potential pedestrian bridge. "I'm just concerned that, like, we're taking the cart before the horse."

Denver7 asked Councilwoman Alvidrez if she was concerned about the postponement of the four measures pertaining to the stadium.

"I just think we need to get things ironed out before we get there," she said. "What was missing was things like, how are we going to fund this bridge that is part of the infrastructure master plan?"



Earlier this year, Denver7 reported the city was moving forward with plans to build the new National Women’s Soccer League stadium by investing $70 million to get the project started with the ownership group expected to spend between $150 million to $200 million to finish the project.

In the statement received Saturday, Denver Summit FC ownership added: “We are currently pursuing a parallel path regarding the stadium site.”

In response, Denver7 received the following statement for Mayor Mike Johnston’s office:

“Mayor Johnston has been steadfast in his belief that a professional women’s soccer team belongs in Denver and in this stadium’s ability to bring sustained, catalytic investment to South Broadway. Losing this team would be devastating for the thousands of people who have already fallen in love with this franchise and the small businesses who are counting on the boost it will bring.

Having worked with the team from the beginning, we have seen ownership go above and beyond to answer questions, provide details, and work with the community. Mayor Johnston is working extensively with all parties, and we are confident that we will reach an agreement that benefits the city and keeps the Summit in Denver.”

Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, who represents District 7 – where the stadium is expected to be – told Denver7 she believes the timeline for the stadium is still on track but wants to get questions answered and details squared away.

Below is the full statement from Denver FC Summit:

"Denver Summit FC ownership is committed to fulfilling our obligations to the league, our fans, our athletes and the community. That means we need to deliver a purpose-built stadium for women’s professional soccer - on time, ready for play in March of 2028. We have been planning for a permanent stadium at Santa Fe Yards in Denver’s urban core. Given the challenges we have faced in the Denver City Council process, we are currently pursuing a parallel path regarding the stadium site and engaging with other jurisdictions outside Denver. We will continue to engage in an open and honest dialogue with the Mayor, City Council and Community in Denver. We are grateful for the steadfast support that we have received from fans, the community, the Mayor, the business community and small businesses throughout Denver."

Denver7’s Veronica Acosta contributed to this report.