Check out the impressive 'Garden of Nuggets' display outside this Denver home

DENVER — If you're driving through the Harvey Park neighborhood in Denver, it's hard to miss one particular house with an impressive Denver Nuggets display.

The Nistler house located on Lowell Boulevard is decked out with a large Nuggets sign and large basketballs displayed around it's front garden.

Homeowners Graeme Nistler and his wife, Megan Leddy, said they wanted to show their appreciation for the Nuggets during this historic season.

Check out this Denver homeowner's impressive 'Garden of Nuggets' display

Leddy built the garden and the couple wanted to add a Nuggets display to it to celebrate that the team has made the NBA Finals for the first time in history.

"I actually tried out for the Denver Nuggets. I didn't make it, I'm 5'7" — 50 years old and a buck 30. They didn't want to hire me," said Nistler. "Instead of being on the team and going to the championship, I decided to do my own little garden of Nuggets, because I'm a huge Denver Nuggets fan," he said.

Nuggets Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals: Here's the remaining schedule Robert Garrison

Nistler said the five large basketballs represent a player, adding that his favorite player is Aaron Gordon.

He said the display took about four hours to build.

"We kind of raised them so at night, it creates a little drop shadow, so that the illusion is that it's suspended in mid-air."

Nistler said his display has received a positive reaction from the community; people drive by and honk and stop by to admire it and take pictures.

"After we win it all, we're going to take it down after the parade," said Nistler.

Nuggets These are the best Colorado bars to watch the Nuggets play in the NBA Finals Óscar Contreras

RELATED STORIES:



Want to read more Denver7 Nuggets coverage? You can find it all here here.