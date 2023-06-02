Watch Now
Nikola Jokic shattered a LeBron James record in the first half of NBA Finals Game 1

The Serbian superstar has been making history all postseason, and the first half of the Nuggets' first-ever NBA Finals game was no different.
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jun 01, 2023
DENVER – Nikola Jokic made postseason history once again in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Jokic joined LeBron James as the only players in this millennium to put up 10 points and 10 rebounds in any half of an NBA Finals game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The kicker? James accomplished the feat in his 42nd Finals game. Jokic did it in his first as the Nuggets made their franchise Finals debut Thursday night in Denver.

Historic performances are becoming old hat for Jokic and the Nuggets in this historic postseason run. The Serbian superstar already had more postseason triple-doubles than any player in league history.

He also became the 2nd player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 800 assists in a single season, including regular season and playoffs.

Nuggets

The Nuggets just keep doing incredible, historic things this postseason

Landon Haaf
1:28 PM, May 19, 2023

