Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals: Here's the remaining schedule in the best-of-7 series

Nikola Jokić is focused on improving after the Nuggets' Finals Game 2 loss.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 05, 2023
DENVER — With the Denver Nuggets’ disappointing loss in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals in the rear-view mirror, the team is preparing for the rest of the series.

The Nuggets won Game 1 against the Heat, 104-93. But that home-court advantage didn’t help Denver Sunday, when the Heat turned it up and beat the Nuggets 111-108, tying the series at 1.

The best-of-7 series shifts to Miami for Games 3 and 4. Here is the rest of the schedule in the 2023 NBA Finals:

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 @Heat| 6:30 p.m. MDT on Denver7

Game 4: Friday, June 9 @Heat| 6:30 p.m. MDT on Denver7

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 @Nuggets| 6:30 p.m. MDT on Denver7

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 @Heat| 6:30 p.m. MDT on Denver7

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 @Nuggets| 6 p.m. MDT on Denver7

*if necessary

