Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Remember when Taco Bell's quesarito was a bigger deal than Nikola Jokić's draft pick

Remember when ESPN didn't air Nikola Jokić's 2014 NBA Draft announcement, instead opting to run a Taco Bell commercial? We didn't forget.
Our partners at the Denver Post highlight Nikola Jokic on their website's home page.
nikolajokic-tacobell.png
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 15:20:27-04

DENVER — Just how many Taco Bell quesaritos does $270 million buy? Asking for Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić.

For the Win and Bleacherreport.com reminded us back in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokić, the 41st pick and future two-time MVP had his national TV moment preempted by a commercial for the tortilla filled with delicious beef, chipotle sauce, cheese and rice.

During Jokić's draft announcement on June 26, 2014, the Taco Bell commercial ran, with only a small graphic at the bottom sharing the news.

It was big news, afterall.

A quesadilla and burrito rolled into one?

In the big marketing blitz that summer, Taco Bell noted quesarito was the best-selling product in a food test, second only to the iconic Doritos Locos Tacos.

But, sadly, quesaritos didn’t last, leaving Taco Bell’s menu just last month.

Guess who is still around?

Nikola Jokić. A two-time MVP, about to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a first-time NBA Finals appearance.

The holder of the largest contract in NBA history at a record $270 million who will be sticking around in Denver through the 2027-2028 season.

Surely not a surprise to Nuggets fans used to watching their team turn disrespect into motivation.

77,363,963 steak quesaritos. That’s how many Nikola Jokić could buy at $3.49 a pop.

Watch the short commercial clip below or click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetssection.png

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018