Remember when Taco Bell's quesarito was a bigger deal than Nikola Jokić's draft pick

DENVER — Just how many Taco Bell quesaritos does $270 million buy? Asking for Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić.

For the Win and Bleacherreport.com reminded us back in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokić, the 41st pick and future two-time MVP had his national TV moment preempted by a commercial for the tortilla filled with delicious beef, chipotle sauce, cheese and rice.

During Jokić's draft announcement on June 26, 2014, the Taco Bell commercial ran, with only a small graphic at the bottom sharing the news.

It was big news, afterall.

A quesadilla and burrito rolled into one?

In the big marketing blitz that summer, Taco Bell noted quesarito was the best-selling product in a food test, second only to the iconic Doritos Locos Tacos.

But, sadly, quesaritos didn’t last, leaving Taco Bell’s menu just last month.

Guess who is still around?

Nikola Jokić. A two-time MVP, about to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a first-time NBA Finals appearance.

The holder of the largest contract in NBA history at a record $270 million who will be sticking around in Denver through the 2027-2028 season.

Surely not a surprise to Nuggets fans used to watching their team turn disrespect into motivation.

77,363,963 steak quesaritos. That’s how many Nikola Jokić could buy at $3.49 a pop.

Watch the short commercial clip below or click here.