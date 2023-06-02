Denver Nuggets fan battling cancer surprised with two tickets to Game 1 of NBA Finals

DENVER — It was a dream come true for a Denver man and his son after they were surprised with tickets for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer,” said Benjamin Peter.

It’s been an uphill battle for the 62-year-old ever since. The cancer came back three times, most recently in April.

Peter has been through multiple surgeries and chemotherapy treatments, but manages to always keep a positive attitude.

“This is my third treatment going through, and you know, I’m not complaints, but God has been good to me,” he said.

Peter is a huge Denver Nuggets fan. During one of his recent chemo treatments, he was able to attend a game through a virtual reality headset. It was an opportunity through UCHealth thanks to one of Peter's nurses.

“I thought of Ben because he's always talking sports with a previous team member, Bob, and he's been with us so long. He's pretty much a part of our team,” said Teresa Griffin, associate nurse manager at the Cancer Center at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital .

Peter was planning to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home with his son Jonathan, 22. Denver7 met the pair at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital before his chemo appointment. He thought we were there to interview him about his virtual reality experience, until he was surprised.

Nuggets sports broadcaster Bill Hanzlik showed up to present the father and son with a surprise — two tickets to attend Game 1 in-person.

“I never expected this. This is so cool,” said Peter.

It's a dream come true for Peter and his son, as well as a big distraction from cancer — all while spending quality time together.

“We follow this team for years, like my entire life. So following them for so long, to reach this peak means a lot,” said Benjamin’s son, Jonathan.

Peter is offering this advice to others going through a tough time.

“Keep a positive attitude,” said Benjamin. “Look out for others, too. Don’t just concentrate on yourself.”