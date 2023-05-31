Can’t make it to Ball Arena? These are the best Colorado bars to watch the Nuggets play in the NBA finals

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets are making history after clinching a spot in the NBA Finals – the first time they’ve done so in franchise history.

If this is your first time cheering for the Nuggets or if you’re just looking for a spot to get rowdy with other fans for at least the next four games, then you’ll want to make sure you’re in the right place.

The following venues will be the spots to be as the Nuggets head to the Finals starting June 1. All games will air on Denver7.

McGregor Square

1901 Wazee St. – Denver

Maybe it’s the giant screen at the plaza or the fact that it’s a really big open space, but McGregor Square just a block away from Coors Field is without a doubt one of the best places to hang out with the rest of Nuggets Nation as they play their way through the NBA Finals. There’s no admission fee since it’s outside but you’ll want to bring money just in case you want to buy a beer or eats from nearby.

Stoney’s Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St. – Denver

Four years ago, the folks over at Stoney’s hosted some memorable Game of Thrones watch parties and from the looks of it, this historic event won’t be any different. Expect plenty of drink specials and a lively atmosphere surrounded by 70 TVs in a large space and even more screens in both of their patio areas. If you think sound will be a problem, not to worry: There will be a DJ who will play music during the commercials and switch back to game sound when the Nuggets come back on. Those heading to Stoney’s should get there early (probably 1-2 hours in advance) and if you’re heading there with a group, make sure everyone’s accounted for or you won’t get a seat.

The DNVR Bar

2239 E. Colfax Ave. – Denver

Things can get rowdy at The DNVR Bar and now that the Nuggets are in the Finals, it’s safe to say the party won't die down anytime soon. The folks over at DNVR Bar are running several specials during the Finals including: Funslinger beer throughout the Finals for $4; a bucket of Funslingers for $15 from 2 p.m. to tip-off; $5 Deep Eddys all day, every day of the Finals; as well as half-price on Rakija (Serbian liquor) shots for the last hour before game time. Need more? They’re also doing $5 Modelo bottles ‘til they’re gone and $20 Corona/Dos XX buckets for the second half of the game. If you’re heading to the bar for one of the Finals games, you should arrive at least two hours early as the standing room quickly fills up and you’ll want the best spot to watch the games from 23 different TV screens and full game sound.

Tom’s Watch Bar

1601 19th St. Unit 100 – Denver

The folks over at Tom’s Watch Bar will be hosting watch parties for all of the games for the Nuggets’ final run. The bar will have a DJ, signed Alex English gear and other Nuggets gear they will be giving away at the end of each quarter. They are doing $5 shots to anyone that walks into the door (but you must be 21+ so be prepared to show an ID). Guests can expect a 360-degree viewing experience, big drinks, great food and 130 TVs for them to catch the game on. Staff said “the atmosphere in here is unreal. If you are not at the game this is the next closest thing to that in game experience.”

Rein Haus Denver

1415 Market St. – Denver

The folks over at Reinhaus in Larimer Square will have 32 big screen TVs and a projector screen along with game sound to showcase the Nuggets during the NBA Finals. Bocce courts will be set up in a separate tailgate area where guests can sit on and enjoy food and drinks while they watch the games. Besides the drink specials, they will also have their Rhein Haus Lager on special for $5 on their half-liter mugs and a Nuggets Brat special for $13. The staff at Reinhaus said they’ll also have a raffle where Denverites can win cool swag and tickets to Game 2. Not only that, but there will also be a photo booth set up for people to take a commemorative picture of the occasion.

Society Sports + Spirits

1434 Blake St. – Denver

The folks over at Society plan on doing a bottomless wing and beer special during all Nuggets games away from home from tip-off to the final whistle during the Finals. Claiming to have the “best TV wall in Denver,” staff say people heading to Society should expect that it will fill up about 90 minutes before the games start, so make sure to get there way in advance if you want to get a good seat to see all the action. On home game days, Society will have some open seating before fans head to Ball Arena.

STiX Crafthouse

5777 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. – Arvada

STiX Crafthouse will be hosting watch parties for every game with full game sound on 19 TVs plus a 108-inch projector screen. Among the drink specials: Cans of the Breckenridge Brewery Mile High City golden ale for $5 along with $2 off the Oar Loko Mexican lager from Blue Spruce Brewing and $1 off shots of Dulce Vida lime/ grapefruit infused tequila (two different flavors). The crafthouse starts filling up about a half-hour before game time and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, so people looking for a table, especially those with larger parties, should show up as early as possible.

Ball Arena

1000 Chopper Cir. – Denver

The Nuggets may be on the road for a few games during the Finals, but that won’t stop fans from cheering them in court – the basketball court, that is. Ball Arena will host several watch parties inside the venue while the Nuggets are away. It’s not free though, as you’ll have to buy a ticket to get in – but hey, at least the proceeds are going to Kroenke Sports Charities and other local community organizations. For watch party tickets, go to nuggets.com.

Tap and Burger

Several locations across the Denver metro

If you’re down for a tap and a burger, the folks over at Tap and Burger bar will be doing a shot and beer combo with Jim Beam and their Odell “Tap That” lager for $10. They’ll also have Denver (Chicken) Nuggets with blaze sauce and fries also for $10. Their Highland location will be doing a “mini Tap Takeover” with Avery Brewing.

Old Man Bar

4381 W. 120th Ave. – Broomfield

For those looking for a different culinary experience, the folks over at Old Man Bar up north in Broomfield have a wide range selection of BBQ food and an amazing new beer garden. The venue recently installed a jumbotron in the garden and it’s a spectacular place to watch the NBA Finals outside. If the inside experience is more your style, Old Man has 14 TVs inside.

Tight End Bar

1501 E. Colfax Ave. Suite A – Denver

Denver’s only gay sports bar will of course be hosting watch parties for the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Finals. Besides doing $14 Bud Light pitchers and $7 360 vodka (all flavors), the folks over at Tight End Bar will continue to do a celebratory Deep Eddy “Gaytorade” shots for those in their Nuggets Logo Gear at the end of everyday quarter. The bar will have 11 TVs and full game sound and people will also be able to watch from the bar’s two patios. The bar is attached to two different eateries – The PZA and The Porchetta House.

Wibby Brewing

209 Emery St. – Longmont

If you’re in Longmont and want to get rowdy with a bunch of Nuggets fans, you might want to check out Wibby Brewing. Not only do they have an open air-pavilion surrounded by family- and dog-friendly Biergartens but along with that set up, the brewing company offers an extensive selection of beverages in addition to medal-winning lagers. They’ll have happy hour home team pilsners and pretzel nuggets all day during the Finals. If anyone in Nuggets Nation wants to watch the Finals on a digital LED wall with great image quality, Wibby Brewing might want to be the place you go to.

The Monkey Barrel

4401 Tejon St. – Denver

The Monkey Barrel will also be showing the NBA Finals with game sound and a big screen projector, as well as all their indoor and outdoor TVs. Staff said they’ll be reaching out to a local artist to create a mural on their building in advance of Game 1 and will be offering a “triple double” for every watch party. What’s the “triple double” you ask? It’s a three-patty burger with double cheese and toppings for $15 in honor of Nikola Jokić. They’ll also be offering 20 Colorado beers on tap starting at $3.

Varsity Inn

7500 S. University Blvd. – Centennial

For folks looking for the college feel of things, Varsity Inn is probably where you’ll want to be. The arcade bar has 15 TVs and they’ll be doing a 30-inch, two-topping pizza with a pitcher of Bud Light for $32.

Back Door Grill Fort Collins

130 W. Laurel St. – Fort Collins

Back Door Grill Fort Collins is hosting watching parties for all of Denver Nuggets games during the NBA Finals. The venue has 32 80-inch TVs that will be on with game surround sound. Food and drink specials include a $10 classic cheeseburger and fries with a 16 oz. old aggie lager or soft drink, as well as $2 shot specials for every game. Back Door Grill Fort Collins has 16 beers on draft and a full-service rooftop tiki bar with outside TV screen and surround sound.

O’Neil’s Tavern & Grill

41 8th St. – Steamboat Springs

While they’re not going all out for the NBA Finals, the folks over at O’Neil’s Tavern & Grill will be showing the game across 9 TVs, so if you’re heading to the mountains but don’t want to miss the action and be in camaraderie with other fans, this spot in Steamboat Springs might be the place to be.

The Lucky Mutt

5500 S. Simms St. Unit Q – Littleton

Those in Littleton can head out to the Lucky Mutt. Staff there said there will be 16 TVs, $11 Bud Light pitchers and $17 Bud Light buckets during the NBA Finals. Surely a good time to watch the Nuggets play!

How Ya Doin’ Pizza N Eatz

1885 Elk River Rd. – Steamboat Springs

The folks over at this pizza joint in Steamboat Springs will be serving up two large, one topping pizzas for $20 and one medium, one topping pizzas for $10 during their NBA finals watch parties. The best part besides the food? It’s happy hour all day on Sundays during the Finals.

College Inn

4400 E. 8th Ave. – Denver

College Inn will host watch parties for all Nuggets games during the Finals across their 24 TVs with game sound. So for all the college-aged peeps looking for some drink specials, staff said they’ll be offering pitchers of Bud Light for $11, $3 Montuckys and $6 Tito’s lemonades.

Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern

1417 Market St. – Denver

Wally’s is excited for the Nuggets to be in the NBA Finals. So much so, that they’ll be showing the games along with game sound on the 32 big screen TVs they have scattered all over the tavern plus a project screen. Patrons will also be able to sit in a separate tailgate area that has Bocce courts and enjoy food and drinks while they watch the game. The staff at Wally’s said they’ll also have a raffle where Denverites can win cool swag and tickets to Game 2. Not only that, but there will also be a photo booth set up for people to take a commemorative picture of the occasion.

Brooklyn’s at Ball Arena

901 Auraria Parkway – Denver

Brooklyn’s at Ball Arena said it doesn’t play to do any special prices for their drinks or food items during the NBA Finals, however! - a staff member told us they were still ironing out details to put something together for the fans in their patio, but details on what that will look like have yet to be finalized.