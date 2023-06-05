Super fan's song 'Nikola Jokić MVP' a big hit among Nuggets Nation

DENVER — A Denver Nuggets super fan is professing his love for two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić in a unique way.

Rapper CHIKAADEE is putting his talent to work for the love of basketball.

“I like how Nikola Jokić plays. He’s different from the others," he said. “I feel like he’s under appreciated. He’s been MVP for the last two years. They don’t really talk about him, they’re sleeping on him.”

But now, CHIKAADEE is showing his appreciation for The Joker the way he knows best — through his music.

“He’s proving himself, and that’s what real MVPs do," CHIKAADEE said. "So I’m like, 'Let me celebrate with him.' So I wrote the song."

His song "Nikola Jokić MVP" is proving to be a big hit among Nuggets fans. It drew in a big crowd at Ball Arena ahead of Game 2 on Sunday.

"I really enjoyed it. I didn't know he was going to be doing it live like that," said Jay Elliott, who jumped in to sing and dance along.

Elliott came across the song recently online.

"I had, absolutely. I had seen the video on YouTube," he said.

CHIKAADEE says it's been amazing to hear people singing along and seeing his song have a positive reaction.

"I have to pinch myself. This has been a lifetime dream," he said.

There's a few more dreams he hopes come true soon.

"I hope the Nuggets and players get to hear it. Good luck to them," CHIKAADEE said. "Just to even show Jokić, 'Look, that's how much we appreciate what you're doing.' No matter who's been sleeping on him, there's a legion of fans who see what he does day in and day out."

Click here to listen to the song.