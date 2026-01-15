Denver Summit FC's full inaugural season schedule released: Game times, how to watch

DENVER — Denver Summit FC's full schedule for its inaugural season dropped Thursday morning, with approximately 21 games airing on The Spot Denver 3.
Denver7 last month announced an official broadcast partnership with the upstart club.
The 30-game slate is backloaded with home matches as the Summit's temporary Centennial Stadium remains under construction. The club will play just three of its first 11 matches in Colorado, with the first home match taking place at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28. Two more home contests – April 25 and May 16 – will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
The schedule released Thursday has the Summit playing at Centennial Stadium for the first time on July 3 when it hosts the Kansas City Current. That game could also be one to circle as the potential Summit debut for global superstar Lindsey Heaps, who is set to join the team in June at the conclusion of her French league season.
The club plays its first-ever match in San Jose on March 14, in a date with Bay FC. Its next two matches come against the last two NWSL champions in the Orlando Pride and Gotham FC before Denver comes home for its first home match being billed "The Kickoff" against the Washington Spirit.
The Spot Denver 3 will be your home for a majority of the Summit matches not being exclusively broadcast nationally. The Spot Denver 3 will simulcast some matches airing nationally on ION, and will also broadcast some matches being carried by other providers like NWSL+, the league's streaming service.
Here's the full 2026 slate, with home matches in bold and those airing on The Spot Denver 3 noted.
Denver Summit FC schedule (match times in MT)
- Saturday, March 14, 2026, 4:30 PM: @ Bay FC
- Friday, March 20, 2026, 6:00 PM: @ Orlando Pride (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 5:30 PM: @ Gotham FC (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, March 28, 2026, 12:00 PM: vs. Washington Spirit
- Saturday, April 04, 2026, 6:45 PM: @ Seattle Reign (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, April 25, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. San Diego Wave FC (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Sunday, May 03, 2026, 1:00 PM: @ Boston Legacy FC (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, May 09, 2026, 6:00 PM: @ Houston Dash (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, May 16, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Orlando Pride (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, May 23, 2026, 4:30 PM: @ Utah Royals (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Friday, May 29, 2026, 6:00 PM: @ Racing Louisville
- Friday, July 03, 2026, 7:30 PM: vs. Kansas City Current (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Sunday, July 12, 2026, 5:00 PM: vs. Houston Dash
- Saturday, July 18, 2026, 12:00 PM: vs. Portland Thorns FC
- Sunday, July 26, 2026, 5:00 PM: @ Washington Spirit
- Sunday, August 02, 2026, 7:00 PM: vs. Boston Legacy FC
- Saturday, August 08, 2026, 2:00 PM: vs. Utah Royals (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Friday, August 14, 2026, 8:00 PM: @ San Diego Wave FC (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 8:00 PM: vs. North Carolina Courage (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, August 22, 2026, 6:45 PM: @ Portland Thorns FC (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, August 29, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Chicago Stars FC (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Sunday, September 06, 2026, 12:00 PM: vs. Gotham FC
- Friday, September 11, 2026, 8:00 PM: @ Angel City FC (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 7:30 PM: vs. Bay FC (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, September 19, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Seattle Reign (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, September 26, 2026, 10:30 AM: @ Kansas City Current
- Sunday, October 04, 2026, 2:00 PM: @ Chicago Stars FC (airing on The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, October 17, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Angel City FC (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Saturday, October 24, 2026, 4:30 PM: vs. Racing Louisville (airing on ION/The Spot Denver 3)
- Sunday, November 01, 2026, 3:00 PM: @ North Carolina Courage
-
Denver Summit FC
Denver Summit FC's Centennial stadium won't be ready for start of season
-
Denver Summit FC
Lindsey Heaps talks ‘surreal’ journey to signing with hometown club
-
Denver Summit FC
Denver Summit FC signs Lindsey Heaps, a Colorado native and global soccer star
-
Denver Summit FC
Denver Summit FC partnering with two Colorado-based businesses to build stadium
-
Denver Summit FC
Denver Summit FC boss Rob Cohen on Denver7 partnership, support from other teams
-
Denver Summit FC
Denver Summit FC and neighborhood groups create a Community Benefits Agreement
-
Denver Summit FC
Denver7 is the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC: How to watch
-
Denver Summit FC
Postponed measures regarding Denver Summit FC stadium head to city council
-
Denver Summit FC
Here’s who Denver Summit FC has signed to its inaugural roster
-
Denver Summit FC
Citing 'challenges,' Denver Summit FC looking at stadium sites outside Denver