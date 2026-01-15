Denver Summit FC's full inaugural season schedule released: Game times, how to watch

DENVER — Denver Summit FC's full schedule for its inaugural season dropped Thursday morning, with approximately 21 games airing on The Spot Denver 3.

Denver7 last month announced an official broadcast partnership with the upstart club.

The 30-game slate is backloaded with home matches as the Summit's temporary Centennial Stadium remains under construction. The club will play just three of its first 11 matches in Colorado, with the first home match taking place at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28. Two more home contests – April 25 and May 16 – will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The schedule released Thursday has the Summit playing at Centennial Stadium for the first time on July 3 when it hosts the Kansas City Current. That game could also be one to circle as the potential Summit debut for global superstar Lindsey Heaps, who is set to join the team in June at the conclusion of her French league season.

The club plays its first-ever match in San Jose on March 14, in a date with Bay FC. Its next two matches come against the last two NWSL champions in the Orlando Pride and Gotham FC before Denver comes home for its first home match being billed "The Kickoff" against the Washington Spirit.

The Spot Denver 3 will be your home for a majority of the Summit matches not being exclusively broadcast nationally. The Spot Denver 3 will simulcast some matches airing nationally on ION, and will also broadcast some matches being carried by other providers like NWSL+, the league's streaming service.

Here's the full 2026 slate, with home matches in bold and those airing on The Spot Denver 3 noted.

Denver Summit FC schedule (match times in MT)