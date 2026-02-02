Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What do you want to hear from Denver Summit FC? Denver7 | Your Voice

I have about a million questions, but this feels like the perfect chance for me to take your voice directly to the team.
Posted
nick summit yv 020226.png

Denver Summit FC is hosting its first-ever, full-team media availability this week.

So what do you want to know?

Should we go deep on tactics? Find out what each player's favorite song is? Anything goes.

Drop me a note below and check out our coverage on Denver7 and at denver7.com/summit.

