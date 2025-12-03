Here’s who Denver Summit FC has signed to its inaugural roster

DENVER — As Denver Summit FC’s opening match draws nearer, the club is filling out its inaugural roster – and we’re tracking who’s been added to the team.

Denver’s first professional women’s sports franchise has been met with a great deal of interest since the NWSL announced it would have a club in the Mile High City back in January. More than 8,500 people have reserved season tickets ahead of the team’s first season, and more 25,000 and counting are set to attend its inaugural match at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28.

The Summit will play at a temporary stadium in Centennial after that while a permanent stadium is built – though the process of securing a site in Denver was in flux.



New to the NWSL? Here are the tools at the Summit's disposal to build its roster over the next couple of years, including some new mechanisms just introduced by the league this season.

We’ll update the list below as players are signed to the roster. You can also view the Summit FC’s roster page here.

Abby Smith, goalkeeper

The Summit announced on Dec. 3 that it had signed its goalkeeper.

Abby Smith is an NWSL veteran and two-time league champion who has also played on the U.S. Women’s National Team and in Australia’s A-League.

The 32-year-old won the NWSL title in 2022 with the Portland Thorns and in 2023 with Gotham City FC.

“Joining Denver Summit FC at the start of something new feels really special,” said Smith. “This club’s vision and energy are inspiring, and I’m proud to be part of building something that represents both excellence and community. I can’t wait to get to work in Denver and help lay the foundation for success from day one.”

She joins the Summit on a two-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2028.

Steve Dipaola/AP Portland Thorns goalkeepers Abby Smith wears a warmup jersey before the team's NWSL soccer match against the Houston Dash in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Players stopped on the field during the first half of Wednesday night's National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms in a circle to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

Megan Reid, defender

Reid joins her second inaugural roster in the NWSL, having played for the first-ever Angel City FC team in its debut 2022 season and staying there through the most recent season.

She was called up to the Canadian national team last year.

Reid now joins the Summit on a three-year contract through 2028.

According to her Angel City FC bio, Reid has spent time off the pitch as an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter.

Kyusung Gong/AP Angel City FC defender Megan Reid (6) gestures during an NWSL soccer match against the NJ/NY Gotham, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kaleigh Kurtz, defender

Kurtz brings unmatched durability to the Summit roster, having logged four ironwoman seasons – meaning she played every minute of the regular season – over eight years with the North Carolina Courage.

She set league records for consecutive games and minutes played, and won two NWSL titles in that span.

Kurtz inked a three-year deal in November through the 2028 season.

Ben McKeown/AP North Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz (3) runs on defense during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cary, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Nahikari García, forward

The Spaniard marked the Summit’s first international signing, having spent several years playing for multiple clubs in Spain’s premiere women’s league, Liga F. Garcia set Real Sociedad Femenino’s record for goals scored.

She also brings Spanish women’s national team and Women’s World Cup experience to Denver, where she’ll join for the 2026 preseason after finishing the 2025 season on loan to Nottingham Forest Women FC.

Francisco Seco/AP Spain's Nahikari Garcia, center, is challenged by China's Zhang Rui, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between China and Spain at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Lourdes Bosch, midfielder

Denver’s second-ever player acquisition was Bosch, a midfielder added on transfer from Melbourne City FC in Australia’s A-League.

Bosch led the A-League in assists (9) and scored four goals in her first professional season, helping Melbourne City to an undefeated regular season and earning a call-up to Mexico’s women’s national team in May.

She was signed through 2027 but was loaned to C.F. Monterrey Femenil of Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil. She’s expected to join Denver’s club for preseason early next year.

Ally Watt, forward

The Colorado native became the first member of Denver’s roster when Summit FC acquired her via trade with the Orlando Pride in August.

Watt, who was born in Colorado Springs, played for Orlando for the last three years. She was loaned back to Orlando for the remainder of the 2025 season as part of the NWSL’s new intra-league loan program – one of a few new roster building options the league is rolling out this year.

Denver sent just over $112,000 in expansion and transfer funds to Orlando in the trade.