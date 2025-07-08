Denver NWSL franchise to unveil brand on Saturday, July 26 at McGregor Square

DENVER — It's the moment many Colorado sports fans have been waiting for — the Denver National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise plans to unveil its brand on Saturday, July 26, at McGregor Square.

The team's logo and most importantly, its name are expected to be revealed at a block party, starting at 2 p.m. Fans are also waiting to hear on the team's colors and mascot.

The franchise conducted a Name The Club campaign in February. The shortlist of names was created using feedback from Denver NWSL fans and social media. The options were:



Denver Peak FC

Colorado 14ers FC

Colorado Summit FC

Denver Elevate FC

Denver FC

Denver Gold FC

The Denver NWSL franchise marks the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call Denver home. The team will begin playing in 2026. Fans can learn more about the franchise and buy tickets here. Denver NWSL has gained impressive traction quickly, with fans putting down 10,000 deposits on season tickets — a league record.

Team owners and Centennial city leaders broke ground last month on a temporary stadium for the team near South Potomac Street and East Fremont Avenue. Players are expected to use the temporary stadium for about two years while construction is underway at the permanent stadium.

A full-time 14,500-seat stadium is planned for Santa Fe Yards near Broadway and Interstate 25 in Denver. It's scheduled to open in spring 2028.

Former North Carolina Courage executive Curt Johnson was named general manager of the NWSL's Denver expansion team. Rob Cohen, the CEO of IMA Financial Group, is the club’s controlling owner. In the months since Denver was awarded the NWSL’s 16th franchise for a record-setting $110 million expansion fee, several other names were added to the group — most recently Colorado-based skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin and Broncos legend Peyton Manning.

The other members of the ownership group are:

Molly Coors, who spent 14 years with the investment management firm AllianceBernstein and is married to David Coors, a fifth-generation member of the Coors family and an executive with the beverage giant

Neelima Joshi & Dhiren Jhaveri, Colorado residents and pioneering minority owners of NBA and WNBA franchises. Neelima has served on the board for several Colorado nonprofits, including her current position with Food Bank of the Rockies. Dhiren is the founder of the global financial services platform Kuvare.

Ariel Investments, a Chicago-based asset management firm whose co-CEO is Mellody Hobson, a Denver NWSL alternate governor and minority investor in the Denver Broncos

FirstTracks Sports Ventures, a branch of Denver-based venture capital firm FirstTracks Ventures

Prior coverage:

