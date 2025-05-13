Denver City Council approves 'generational investment' into NWSL stadium, Park Hill

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved two "catalytic investments" involving the proposed National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) stadium and the site of the former Park Hill Golf Course.

In March, plans were unveiled for a 14,500-seat NWSL stadium in the area of Broadway and Interstate 25, known as Santa Fe Yards.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, the ownership group will fund the stadium in its entirety, but there was a proposed IGA between the NWSL ownership group, the City of Denver, and the Broadway Station Metropolitan District. The IGA would require an investment from the city of $70 million.

Of the $70 million, up to $50 million would be used to acquire the land for the proposed stadium, while the other $20 million would be used for off-site stadium improvements, including pedestrian sidewalks, trails to connect parks, parking, traffic, street lighting and more.

The city council voted 11-1 on Monday to approve the IGA. At-Large Councilmember Sarah Parady was the only "no" vote.

Denver Broadway businesses support NWSL stadium as city council considers investing Colette Bordelon

Parady had expressed doubt about the stadium in previous city council meetings.

"We are facing the collapse of global financial markets," she said last month. "So I have to say, I don't believe that the stadium will ever be built, and I wish that I did. I don't think it's gonna get built."

Councilmember Flor Alvidrez told Denver7 she understands the questions many of her colleagues had before Monday's meeting, but feels a lot of that had been ironed out.

"This potential new stadium is going to be so meaningful to my district because this is, right now, a big dirt lot," Alvidrez said. "This separates our neighborhoods. It harms connectivity, and we have been waiting for something to happen here for over a decade."

Luke Johnson, owner of Luke & Company Fine Pet Supply and president of the Broadway Merchants Association, said he's thrilled about the potential new stadium.

"Right now, it's a dusty plot of land, and it's a prime location, right? It's near the highway, it's near light rail, it's near it's walking distance to businesses. So there's a lot to be loved about that spot," Johnson said. "I know it'll bring consistent, increased foot traffic, and post-COVID, the restaurants and the bars, you know, they do okay, but foot traffic is down."

The Denver mayor's office said an investment in the site could "generate up to $2.2 billion in economic impact and nearly $500 million in tax revenue over 30 years as well as support more than 1,100 jobs."

"Yeah, jobs, but also it's activation of the businesses and the residences that are south of I-25 and north I 25, and it's continued foot traffic that will hopefully happen before and after sporting events, concerts, whatever they have there," Johnson added.

Denver Denver will acquire former Park Hill Golf Course and turn it into a park Stephanie Butzer

Also on Monday, the city council unanimously approved the acquisition of the former Park Hill Golf Course from Westside Investment Partners. In exchange, the company will receive an undeveloped parcel of land (145 acres) in Adams County.

In 2023, voters rejected a plan to allow housing and commercial development on the site. Then, earlier this year, the city announced its plan to acquire the land.

At 155 acres, the property marks the city's largest single purchase of private land for public use.

For those who live in the neighborhood, it's an opportunity to bring a piece of land back to life.

"I would like to see like a park, just an open area where the people of Park Hill can go and walk their dog, take their kids, and enjoy the open area," said Christopher Semien, who lives nearby. "After all, Park Hill is called Park Hill, so why not have a park?"

Seimen told Denver7 weeks ago he ultimately feels good about the direction the city is going in.

"I've always been hopeful that we're going to do something that's more conducive to the actual residents of Park Hill," he said.

In a statement, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston praised the city council's approval of the two projects.

“With our country facing such economic uncertainty, now is the time to grab the reins and seize the opportunity to invest in our future,” said Johnston. “There is nothing Denver cannot do when we work together - whether that’s building the Denver of tomorrow, demonstrating that women’s sports are as valuable as men’s, or giving Park Hill back to the people who fought so long and so hard for a day they thought might never come.”

Denver Parks and Recreation has opened a citywide survey to gather community input on how the land should be transformed.

Denver City of Denver opens community survey to garner ideas for future Park Hill park Richard Butler

The Denver City Council was set to vote on an expansion of the National Western Complex, but that vote was postponed on Monday.

The expansion could bring a new equestrian center, hotel, and workforce housing development. City leaders hope this would allow for the ability to host year-round programming, lodging and residential opportunities.

According to the mayor's office, an economic impact study could contribute nearly $3 billion in gross development product for Colorado, over $2.1 billion in personal income, and support for more than 11,000 jobs over a 5-year span.