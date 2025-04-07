Denver NWSL shatters franchise history by selling 10,000 season ticket deposits

DENVER — Nearly two months after announcing sales for season ticket deposits had surpassed 5,000, Denver National Women’s Soccer League officials said Monday that amount had officially doubled, making it the fastest club to hit 10,000 deposits in league history.

Monday’s announcement comes nearly three weeks after the Denver NWSL unveiled plans for a 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards, which officials from the City of Denver called “the largest-ever investment in a women’s pro sports team.”

The stadium is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

Denver's NWSL team unveils plans for 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards

While plans for a temporary stadium are still forthcoming, the Cherry Creek School Board of Education in late March approved a memorandum that would help build this temporary facility, bringing to life a 43-acre site at the southeast corner of S. Potomac St. and E. Fremont Ave.

The site would bring training fields, shared-use fields and the 15,000-seat temporary stadium that would be used by Denver's NSWL franchise team.

Along with a temporary stadium, the memorandum says the project would also bring two natural grass soccer fields and one artificial turf located next to the training facility. It would be used by both the pro-team and for "certain district uses, at no cost to the district," according to the text approved by the board.

The team is expected to use the temporary stadium for about two years while construction is underway at the permanent stadium.

The Denver NWSL marks the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call Denver home.