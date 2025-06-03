‘This guy knows Denver football’: Peyton Manning joins Denver NWSL ownership group

DENVER — There's no doubt Peyton Manning knows football given his exceptional career in the NFL, but as of Tuesday, the Sheriff will start to know a thing or two about fútbol.

In a video posted by the Denver National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Tuesday morning, Manning can be seen breaking the news to his brother Eli that he was joining the soccer group ownership by showing off some new swag, courtesy of the of the soccer club.

“Remember you were telling me the reason you liked the NWSL is because you didn’t have to compete with me?” Manning is seen telling Eli.

“Yeah! Uh… why?”

“Well…”

Manning’s addition to the club’s ownership group comes nearly a month after Colorado Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin announced she would also have a stake in the club’s ownership, and brings “another Colorado legend into the fold as the club prepares to make its National Women’s Soccer League debut in 2026,” according to a news release.

“It’s a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community,” Manning said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to support the growth of women’s sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind.”

Manning joins what the club called a “robust” ownership group led by controlling owner Rob Cohen, and including investors Ariel Investments’ Project Level, Jon-Erik Borgen, Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi, Dhiren Jhaveri, Molly Coors, and Shiffrin.

“Together, they aim to build the most inclusive and community-rooted club in professional soccer,” club officials said.

Manning, a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, brings “passion, insight, and deep local roots — all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL,” said Cohen.

The Denver NWSL — which has yet to be named — will begin playing in 2026. Club officials announced they had chosen Denver as a home for a new team in late January, where it also said it would build a temporary stadium, and eventually a permanent stadium, for the team.

