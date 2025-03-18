Denver National Women's Soccer League to build 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards

DENVER — The Denver National Women's Soccer League announced new details Tuesday morning about its plans to build the team's stadium and recreational district at Santa Fe Yards.

It will be a 14,500-seat stadium in the area of Broadway and Interstate 25. It's expected to open in the spring of 2028.

The league will release plans for a temporary stadium that will serve the team in the interim, at a later date.

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leverage this massive private investment to revitalize and transform Santa Fe Yards into a new hub of thriving community activity, a place for outdoor recreation, restaurants, retail, and for building connections with our community,” Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen said in the announcement.

Santa Fe Yards has been empty for years, according to Denver NWSL.

“This project at Santa Fe Yards will transform an underutilized eyesore into a recreational and economic hub where memories are made, culture is built, and championships are won,” Mayor Mike Johnston said.

Interested fans can put a deposit down on season tickets for the Denver NWSL club here. More than 5,200 people already claimed their spots at the beginning of February.

The Denver NWSL marks the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call Denver home. Part of the reason NWSL chose Denver was because of For Denver FC, which is a grassroots movement to bring a professional women's soccer team to Colorado.

Before Denver, NWSL made Boston the 15th franchise. Denver beat out Cleveland and Cincinnati for the 16th team spot. In mid-December, Sportico reported that the NWSL had entered negotiations with Denver. By the end of January, the official announcement was made, naming Denver as home of the NWSL's newest team.

