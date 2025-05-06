Colorado Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin joins Denver NWSL team's ownership group

DENVER — Colorado Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin has joined the Denver National Women Soccer League team ownership group, a move that she has called "both an honor and a joy."

Denver NWSL made the announcement on Tuesday morning. Shiffrin is the newest high-profile investor in the expansion team. Rob Cohen serves as the club’s controlling owner with Mellody Hobson as alternate governor, along with local and national investors Project Level, a subsidiary of Ariel Investments, siblings Jon-Erik Borgen and Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi and Dhiren Jhaveri and Molly Coors.

“Mikaela’s commitment to excellence, her global impact, and her deep Colorado roots make her a perfect addition to our ownership group,” Cohen said. “We’re building a club with purpose, and having Mikaela’s vision and voice in that journey will be invaluable.”

The Denver NWSL marks the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call Denver home.

"The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and — most notably — the growth of women’s sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today," Shiffrin said. "I am very excited about the public-private partnerships with Denver, Centennial, and the Cherry Creek school district that will help deliver state-of-the-art facilities designed specifically for women. To be part of it, and to help bring professional women’s soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity — but it is both an honor and a joy. Shoutout to the city of Denver. I’m so excited to support the home team!”

Shiffrin is a two-time Olympic Champion, eight-time World Champion and five-time Overall World Cup champion. In February, she became the first person to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup victories, followed by her 101st win in March.

She is the only athlete to win in all six alpine disciplines.

She is a mental health and climate change advocate, and has ties to several philanthropic groups. Along with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Shiffrin launched the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund in honor of her late father, and has raised nearly $4 million to support U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes.

The Denver NWSL — which has yet to be named — will begin playing in 2026. The NWSL announced that it had chosen Denver as a home for a new team in late January, where it also said it would build a temporary stadium, and eventually a permanent stadium, for the team.

