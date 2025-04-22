South Broadway businesses advocate for new NWSL stadium as Denver City Council considers investing

DENVER — On Monday evening, a number of South Broadway businesses addressed the Denver City Council, urging members to invest in the new stadium proposal for Denver's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.

It will be the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call Denver home.

In March, plans were unveiled for a 14,500-seat stadium in the area of Broadway and Interstate 25, known as Santa Fe Yards.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, the ownership group will fund the stadium in its entirety, but there is a proposed intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the NWSL ownership group, the City of Denver, and the Broadway Station Metropolitan District. The IGA would require an investment from the city of $70 million.

Of the $70 million, up to $50 million would be used to acquire the land for the proposed stadium, while the other $20 million would be used for off-site stadium improvements, including pedestrian sidewalks, trails to connect parks, parking, traffic, street lighting and more.

Denver City Councilmembers are debating whether or not to accept the IGA. On Wednesday, a committee will vote to either move the agreement forward to the full council or postpone it.

"The thought is, not only would the new stadium guarantee the presence of the professional women's soccer league in Denver, the hope is that it would also stimulate development in the area," said Denver City Councilmember Paul Kashmann. "The flip side of that coin is it's $70 million, and especially in a time of limited budget, is that the best use of 70 million?"

One of the South Broadway business owners who spoke during public comment on Monday evening was Ryan Fleming, who owns a sports bar in the area called Joe Willy's.

"What a great opportunity to get behind something new, something on the ground floor," Fleming said. "I'm going to the city council to advocate for the stadium and everything to happen down here. I don't know why anyone wouldn't do it."

According to an economic study by the city, the stadium is estimated to create more than 1,000 jobs and generate $82 million a year in direct, indirect, and induced spending.

"It could be the crown jewel of this city, this neighborhood," Fleming said. "Let's all get together and let's do something positive, not only for the neighborhood but for the city and for the state in general."

The stadium is expected to open in the spring of 2028.