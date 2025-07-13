Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Immediate evacuations issued after fire breaks out near Louviers in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have issued immediate evacuations for the entire community of Louviers after a fire broke out near US 285 in Douglas County Sunday.

The vegetation fires are made up of multiple blazes along train tracks in the area and are spreading quickly.

West Metro Fire Rescue said at least one structure is threatened.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Chatfield State Park is affected by this fire, but it's unclear if the park is under an evacuation order.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more

