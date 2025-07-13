Several fires burning on Colorado's Western Slope

DENVER — Firefighters are battling at least four separate wildfires on Colorado’s Western Slope that have ravaged thousands of acres and closed a national park amid dry conditions.

South Rim Fire

The South Rim Fire, burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, has expanded to more than 3,500 acres and remains 0% contained.

It was sparked by lightning and first reported on Thursday morning.

The South Rim Fire has led to evacuations of Black Canyon National Park and nearby areas, including Bostwick Park. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Helicopters are providing water buckets, and airtankers are used as needed to secure infrastructure, park officials said.

Aircraft filling from Blue Mesa Reservoir has forced the closure of the reservoir to both motorized and non-motorized boats west of Middle Bridge.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, located primarily in Montrose County, is situated nine miles east of the city of Montrose.

Sowbelly Fire

The 2,251-acre Sowbelly Fire is burning in the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area in Delta and Mesa counties.

The lightning-caused fire is 0% contained and was first reported Thursday evening.

There are currently no evacuations in place, and no structures have been reported lost.

Wright Draw Fire

The 160-acre Wright Draw Fire is burning off Highway 141, northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County.

Evacuations are in place on land along Hwy 141, between mile markers 120-124. An evacuation center has been set up at the Clifton Community Center.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Turner Gulch Fire

The 512-acre Turner Gulch Fire is burning off Highway 141, northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported Thursday and remains at 0% containment.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Evacuations are in place on land along Hwy 141, between mile markers 120-124. An evacuation center has been set up at the Clifton Community Center.

