Mandatory evacuations ordered near Drake as Alexander Fire burns in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations were ordered for parts of Larimer County due to a wildfire burning near Drake Monday.

Residents from Drake to The Dam Store along Highway 34 were told to evacuate immediately as a wildfire burns on Alexander Mountain, west of Loveland, according to an alert from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuations were also ordered for residents living on Waltonia Rd., Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch, and Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the following locations:



Namaqua Elementary School, 209 N Namaqua Ave., Loveland, CO 80537

Estes Park Events Complex in Estes Park, 1125 Rooftop Way.

People with ranch animals were told to head to the The Ranch, 5290 Arena Cir., Loveland, CO 80538.

Those in the fire zone were advised to text LCEVAC to 888-777 for updates. A map of the evacuation area can be viewed here or in the embed below.

Voluntary evacuations were ordered for residents off of County Road 86C, north of Rustic, and for residents off of Glade Rd. from Highway 34 north to Indian Creek, as well as for residents off County Road 18E from County Road 31 to County Road 29. Those under a voluntary evacuation were told to gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

Deputies said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the wildfire was burning in the area west of Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, Retreat & Wedding Venue.

Highway 34 was closed in both directions between Estes Park to just west of Loveland, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said via X.

The Alexander Fire, as it has been dubbed by fire officials, is burning on Roosevelt National Forest land north of Highway 34. The blaze, which was initially estimated to be around 800 acres in size by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, was later downgraded to 247 acres after aircraft from the U.S. Forest Service mapped out the area.

Residents forced to evacuate said fire size "exploded"

Caitlin Tanner, an evacuee who lives along Highway 34, said the fire just exploded, going from about 10 acres to more than 200 acres in a flash.

She was in the process of gathering her belongings and heading out of the area when Denver7 called her.

“Well, it started really fast, about less than two hours ago. We saw smoke, and it was about 10 acres at the time, and then we kind of started rounding up neighbors and animals and pets and people and important things,” Tanner said. "We’re just finishing loading up our vehicles and getting ready to get out of here.”

Tanner said authorities are out in force inside the evacuation zone, ensuring residents make it out safely.

"So far, hundreds of first responders are going up and down. They've closed the canyon a little bit further down so that no one can come unless they leave here,” she said. “If people aren't leaving, they're going to start making sure people get out.”