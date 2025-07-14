Overnight rain helped crews battling Douglas County fire, which has burned 130 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – As Colorado fire crews remained busy over the weekend battling five different wildfires – most of those along the Western Slope – progress has been made on the fire burning closest to the Front Range near Chatfield State Park as evacuation orders were lifted in the town of Louviers.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said the vegetation fire burning near US 85 had grown to 140 acres and was 90% contained by Sunday evening.

SMFR joined Denver7 reporter Allie Jennerjahn for a live update on Denver7 morning news.

“We are looking at a possible change in that acreage whether it’s up or down due to better mapping that’s going to happen early this morning, but we are at 90% containment and overnight we did have some good wetting rain that is going to help, but by far it did not put the fire out,” said Brian Willie, South Metro Fire Rescue lead public information officer.

Willie added there were a couple of flare ups spotted in some Cottonwood trees but “that was expected” and “no fire got out of the perimeter.”

Douglas County helicopter crews were expected to return Monday to battle the fire and Willie said those crews, based just a half mile from the fire, would be doing drops around every five minutes.

Willie expected to learn more about fire crews’ progress sometime in the 8 a.m. hour and Denver7 will update this story with new information.

There were approximately 140 personnel on scene Sunday battling the fire and Willie said while they “won’t have those numbers” on Monday there would still be a “very significant number of South Metro crews on the scene today.”

“This vegetation was about waist-high – about 3-feet high – and that’s what they’re dealing with in the main perimeter of this fire,” said Willie. “This fire spread about 6 miles in length – not continuous – but it jumped and there were quite a few different spot fires.”

The Douglas County fire was just one of five separate wildfires, including the four on Colorado’s western slope which have burned over 6,000 acres. Three of those in Delta, Mesa and Montrose Counties are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Sunday verbally declared a disaster declaration which will help free up state and federal resources for fire crews.