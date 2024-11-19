Join Denver7 and Les Schwab Tire Centers for our Holiday Toy Drive

Denver7 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are teaming up for a Holiday Toy Drive to ensure that all kids in Colorado have a happy holiday.

From Nov. 22-Dec. 13 you can donate new, unwrapped toys at any of Les Schwab Tire Centers 38 Colorado Locations. Click here to find the store nearest you.

You can also make a financial gift through Denver7 Gives. Click here to donate (be sure to select ‘Holiday Toy Drive’ from the dropdown menu).

All donations support kids in need right here in Colorado, with proceeds benefiting Volunteers of America Colorado and Tennyson Center for Children.

Our goal is to serve at least 5,000 children this year. We need your help. Please consider joining us in lending a helping hand by donating a toy or making a financial gift today.

Not sure what to buy? Here are a few ideas by age group:

INFANT/TODDLER

• Blocks

• Toy vehicles, trains, etc…

• Dolls and accessories

• Bikes and riding toys

• Art supplies

• Early learning activity sets and games

AGES 5-7

• Action figures

• Legos/building sets

• Puzzles

• Board games

AGES 8+

• Bikes, scooters, skateboards

• Puzzles

• Sport balls

• Headphones/speakers

• MP3 players