ESTES PARK, Colo. — Since the Alexander Mountain Fire sparked on Monday, it has exploded to more than 8,000 acres in size. On Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office estimated that "at least two dozen structures" have been damaged or destroyed in the fire.

Haley Shepard and her husband Jon bought their home in 2016. The two bedroom, two bathroom home is where their 3-year-old has lived his entire life.

Their home, described as beautiful, is exactly where the family wanted to be — along Palisade Mountain Drive near Drake.

'It's tearing apart the mountain': Family learns from community their home burned in Alexander Mountain Fire

Haley gave birth to her young son Wade while the family was evacuated as a result of the Cameron Peak Fire.

“He was born in the Cameron Peak Fire, and we were evacuated when I was four days past due with him. We were out of our home for, I believe, a month. Had to drive up to deliver him in Estes," Haley remembered. “Then got evacuated by the East Troublesome the next day, and then had to flee, like evacuate, down to Franktown, Colorado, at a family member's farm to live there for a little bit.”

Wildfire At least 24 structures damaged, destroyed in Alexander Mountain Fire Stephanie Butzer

Then, on Monday, Haley was at the house with her son and dog while her husband Jon was on a work trip in Ohio. She received a phone call around noon which alerted her to the mandatory evacuation for Storm Mountain.

“Then proceeded to look up, look outside, and the plume above our house was stretching across... I don't know how I didn't even see it, just walking around in the kitchen," Haley described. “I contacted our neighbor, Oliver, who is a volunteer on the local firefighting department, and he came over and was very kind and told me to leave immediately. Another neighbor who was, I believe, on the police department, came up, came over, and then from there we packed up quickly."

In a state of shock, Haley first drove to Estes Park, then spent the night at a hotel in Longmont. She could see the fire from the valley.

Afterwards, she came up to Estes Park where her family is now staying with friends.

On Wednesday night, Haley said they got a call from friends who are working the fire, telling her about her home.

"It has been burnt to the ground. There is nothing left," Haley said through tears. "They drove around. They saw our home. They made the call. I much prefer hearing from a community member... It helped to not feel uncertain, but there's nothing there.”

The loss has devastated Haley and her family, but their pain is about more than just their home.

“Storm Mountain is one of the most tight-knit communities I will ever experience. I will forever lose that," Haley said. "I've lost what is the best community in this whole entire world, and I'm very sad about that. That's very sad to me, that we can no longer call that home... It's not just our house. It's tearing apart the mountain.”

Haley said the family does not know what's next for them, but she hopes to rebuild their home in the place they love.

Family of the Shepards started a GoFundMe for the young family, which says it will support them as they try to "replace clothing, toys, furniture, food, income... everything for at least the next 6 months."