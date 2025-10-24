Colorado voter guide: The local and state measures you'll see on the 2025 November ballot

DENVER — While the November 2025 election does not feature a blockbuster presidential race or a flashy midterm vote for members of Congress, some important local issues on the ballot could impact your day-to-day life, maybe even more directly than some of those national races.

Before we get into what you're voting on this year, let's highlight the key upcoming dates to remember:



Monday, Oct. 27: The last day to register to vote to be able to receive a ballot by mail. Anyone not registered to vote by this date will have to vote in person.

The last day to register to vote to be able to receive a ballot by mail. Anyone not registered to vote by this date will have to vote in person. Tuesday, Oct. 28 : The first day county drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots. Drop boxes will stay open through 7 p.m. on Election Day.

: The first day county drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots. Drop boxes will stay open through 7 p.m. on Election Day. Tuesday, Nov. 4 - Election Day: Not registered to vote? You can register to vote in person at the closest polling center in your county if you're in line before 7 p.m.

Not registered to vote? You can register to vote in person at the closest polling center in your county if you're in line before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12: Last day to fix any issue with your ballot before it can be counted (for example, you forgot to sign it or election officials need to confirm your signature).

Have questions about registering to vote? The Colorado Secretary of State's Office's FAQ is there to help.

Already filled out your ballot and forgot to mail it back? The Colorado Secretary of State's website has a ballot drop-off locator you can access here. Denver voters can find their nearest ballot drop-off location (as well as nearest voting center and mobile vote centers) by clicking here.

Now let's look at what could be on your ballot this November.

What every Colorado voter will see on their ballots

Propositions LL and MM are the two measures every registered voter in Colorado will see on their ballots. Both involve funding for the Healthy School Meals For All program.

The Healthy School Meals for All program was created through Proposition FF, which Colorado voters passed in 2022 to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of their family's income.

Proposition LL

Proposition LL would allow the state to use $12.4 million in excess tax revenue collected under Proposition FF for the Healthy School Meals for All Program, instead of refunding it to households that earn $300,000 or more a year.

In addition, Proposition LL would maintain current tax deduction limits for households earning $300,000 or more annually, which are expected to be lowered next year.

So, why is Proposition LL on the ballot? The answer lies in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), which requires voter approval for the state to keep any revenue collected that exceeded a Blue Book estimate. In this instance, the 2022 Blue Book found that Proposition FF would increase tax revenue by $100.7 million in the 2023-24 budget year. The state ended up collecting $112 million, roughly $11.3 million more than expected, according to the Blue Book.

Proposition MM

Proposition MM would increase state income taxes for households that earn $300,000 or more a year in order to provide funding for the Healthy School Meals for All Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Recent federal policy will increase SNAP costs paid by the state. The Blue Book states that Proposition MM would raise an additional $95 million in tax year 2026 and "similar amounts in future years."

If both ballot questions pass, all students will continue to have the option for Healthy School Meals for All. If Proposition LL fails but MM passes, the same is true.

However, if Proposition LL passes and MM fails, free meals will only be offered to low-income schools and qualifying students in all other schools. The same is true if both Propositions LL and MM fail.

What Denver voters could decide this election

Many major school districts across the Denver metro area will vote on school board candidates. Denver, though, has a handful of notable other measures going before voters.

Denver Referendum 310

In 2024, the Denver City Council passed a ban on flavored nicotine products within city and county limits. That applies to e-cigarettes, tobacco vape pens and other products that provide “a cooling” or “numbing sensation, taste or smell other than the taste or smell of tobacco," including smells or tastes similar to fruits, mint, menthol, chocolates or other candies, desserts, herbs, spices or alcoholic drinks.

Voting "yes" would side with council members on the ban, while voting "no" would repeal the law and allow businesses to sell the products again in the City and County of Denver.

Supporters of the ban argue that flavored nicotine products are targeted at young people, and a ban could curb the use of an addictive substance. Business owners argue that the items sold at these stores are already illegal for anyone under 21 years old.

Opponents to Denver Referendum 310 also say the ban would hurt small businesses and workers could lose their jobs, our partners at The Denver Post report. One business owner told Denver7 that many vape shops throughout Denver may close or relocate if the referendum passes.

There are also five ballot issues — 2A through 2E — before Denver voters that are connected to the Vibrant Denver bond package. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and other city leaders introduced the package in February as a way to fund various infrastructure projects, including improvements to roads, parks, city facilities and shelters.

If one question fails to win over voters, the others can still pass, allowing voters to decide which kinds of projects they want to approve, our partners at The Denver Post report. The package, in total, proposes to take out nearly $1 billion in debt to pay for approximately 60 projects across the city.

Denver 2A

About $441 million would go toward 14 transportation and mobility projects under Denver 2A.

Denver 2B

About $175 million would go to 21 parks and recreation projects, under Denver 2B.

The most expensive would be building out Park Hill Park, formerly the Park Hill Golf Course, for $70 million. About $20 million would go toward acquiring land for a future Southeast Recreation Center & Skate Park. Construction on the land would require additional funding in the future. Roughly $15 million would be used for rebuilding the outdoor pool at Aztlan Recreation Center.

The full list of projects planned under 2B can be found here on the City and County of Denver’s website, under Parks and Recreation.

Denver 2C

This bond issue would dedicate $30 million to a family health clinic and a children’s advocacy center, The Denver Post reports.

Denver 2D

This bond issue would support repairs and improvements to city infrastructure, including libraries, the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and Denver Botanic Gardens, to name a few.

Denver 2E

About $60 million of the bond package would go toward investments in new affordable housing and protect low-income Coloradans as neighborhoods build new high-end developments.

As part of this bond package, the city touts that taxes wouldn't increase for Denver residents. However, the City and County of Denver would increase its debt to $244,430,000, with a maximum repayment cost of $485,000,000.

Our partners at The Denver Post explain that the city would sell bonds to investors. Denver leaders would then use the money from those sales to complete the capital improvement projects outlined in Bond Issues 2A through 2E. The city would repay the investors who bought bonds over time, plus interest, using property taxes.

The city is already using property tax dollars to pay off earlier bond debts, according to The Denver Post. As the bonds are repaid, it frees up tax dollars to be allocated for other purposes.

If voters reject all or part of the bond, Johnston has said property taxes wouldn’t immediately go down. Instead, the tax dollars would be used to pay down earlier bond debts more quickly.

If Denver voters reject the Vibrant Denver bond package, Mayor Johnston said the city would likely return to voters with a new set of bond proposals.

Littleton Ballot Question 3A

In Littleton, Ballot Question 3A would prevent any changes to land use rules dedicated to single-family homes. Opponents are concerned that 3A would limit the housing options available for the growing city.

Thompson School District Bond Measure

In Loveland, the Thompson School District is asking voters to approve a $99 million bond measure to fund upgrades to schools within the district.

Those in support of the bond measure said it won't increase taxes because it's a continuation of the current tax from the 2005 bond.

If it doesn’t pass, taxpayers could see a reduction in tax rate.

Lori Hvizda Ward, a former school board member who now serves on the committee working to get this bond passed, said there is no organized opposition to this bond measure. However, Thompson School District Superintendent Dr. Bret said there are “always people that are against taxes in any form.”

Fort Collins Ranked Choice Voting

For the first time, Fort Collins voters will use ranked choice voting to elect their mayor and city council members.

Fort Collins voters approved the switch to the new voting method in 2022 with 58% of the vote. Ranked choice voting has faced criticism for being too complicated for voters in a climate where it's already difficult to get people to vote in local elections.

Fort Collins Hughes Stadium

Voters will decide the future site of the former Hughes Stadium in this year's election. There are two different ballot questions involving the 165-acre site.

One question asks voters if they support the area being multi-use. The other is a citizen-initiated proposed ordinance for the land to be a 100% natural area.

Dates you might want to put in the calendar

We mentioned these dates at the top of this guide, but just to reiterate one more time, here they are:



Helpful tabs you may want to bookmark

Here is the finalized ballot from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Here is the official election calendar from Colorado's Secretary of State.