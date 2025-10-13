Neighbors react with excitement and concern to the opening of Park Hill Park

DENVER — Besides Halloween, several people living in the Park Hill neighborhood are looking forward to the end of October when Park Hill Park will officially open on October 28. The City of Denver announced in January plans to turn the 155 acres of the former Park Hill Golf Course into a public park.

The city said, due to a lack of lighting and maintenance needs, the area will be restricted to daylight hours and for "limited, passive use." Details of the official opening will be released as the date gets closer.

Denver7 listened to people who live close to the park about their thoughts on the opening, and if they feel their voice was heard by the city on the future use of the land.

"I think it'll be big. It'll probably draw in a lot of people to come through this area. So, hopefully,we can enjoy that as kind of expanding the neighborhood and expanding what it's about, so that'll be fun," Harrison Hood, who lives in Park Hill neighborhood, said.

Denver7 has covered the opportunities for people to get involved and share what they want the new space to look like with the Park Hill Open House and online surveys. People living in the area shared their thoughts on these interactions.

"I think so, I've been happy with how the city has had different inputs, whether in person, online surveys, or being emailed around to," Hood said. "I think there's been a lot of input over several years now, so hopefully that goes a long way toward future plans."

Lilia Onstott

Renee and Doyle Adair were spotted walking on Sunday and were excited about the park opening. They see how this big piece of land can help bring the community together.

"They have a place to go because we don't have that many parks here. City Park, but a park here would be nice," Doyle Adair said.

"This is just going to make the community a lot better," Renee Adair added.

Deronn Turner, who also lives in the surrounding neighborhood, explained that the land has been "just sitting." She's attended the in-person meetings and filled out the surveys.

"I don't always like doing surveys, but I mean, you do what you do to get the information out to people, and that's really the most important part," Turner said.

Lilia Onstott

Looking ahead to the opening of the park, Turner said she was concerned this was happening too fast and need "to take our time." Having a daughter with special needs, she would like to see inclusive amenities so "everybody can get something out of the experience."

"I hope that folks that have children with special needs can utilize the park for their kids," Turner said. "I really do, and I hope that city officials are really listening to the people."

Click here to see Denver7's detailed timeline about the Park Hill Golf Course. There is an opportunity to make your voice heard with an online survey open until October 23.