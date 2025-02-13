Vibrant Denver: Denver mayor plans to ask voters to approve bond program aimed at improving parks, roads

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and other city leaders plan to ask voters to approve a bond package this fall to fund citywide public improvement projects.

The Vibrant Denver Bond Program aims to pay for parks, rec centers, libraries, roads, bridges, and more.

“The Vibrant Denver bond package allows us to come together to decide our priorities for our neighborhoods and families,” Johnston said during an introductory press conference Wednesday. “This bond will help us build the Denver of the future, without raising taxes, while also ensuring the protection and preservation of critical infrastructure already in place. It also will allow us to control our own destiny by creating a local funding source for needed local projects.”

The mayor announced the bond campaign alongside other city leaders at the Carla Madison Recreation Center, which was partially funded through previous bond measures.

It’s unknown how large the Vibrant Denver bond package will be. Johnston said it will depend on feedback city officials receive from residents over the next few months.

“We think a lot of that will be driven by the feedback we get from the community in terms of what those priorities are,” said Johnston. “I think we'd probably be in line with previous bond sizes, but we won't know until we see what the requests are from residents.”

The mayor’s office said the city’s 2025-2030 capital improvement plan will serve as a guide for developing a list of projects.

Denver City Council President Amanda Sandoval, who represents District 1 in northwest Denver, said bond programs have played a vital part in shaping the city. She said bond programs are funding the reconstruction of the 16th Street Mall, a new fire station in northeast Denver and the new Westwood Recreation Center.

“These projects, and many more, enhance Denverites’ daily lives and create a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Sandoval.

According to the mayor's office, since 2017, the city has been able to complete nearly 400 projects funded by bonds, including a new wing of the Denver Art Museum, an animal hospital at the zoo, a new stage roof at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a new playground at City Park, an indoor pool at the Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center, equipment upgrades at Denver police and fire stations, and several improvements at parks and libraries.

General obligation bond programs are repaid through property taxes. Johnston and Sandoval on Wednesday each pointed out multiple times that Vibrant Denver won’t raise taxes.

“We have a number of bonds we'll be paying off in the next two or three years, and so that new capacity is now available to issue out in bonds again,” said Johnston.

KMGH-TV Recent bond measures Denver voters have approved.

In 2017, Denver voters approved the $937 million Elevate Denver bond program to improve infrastructure. In 2021, they approved the $260 million RISE Denver bond, which also went to infrastructure improvements

Ashle Johnson, who helps run Launch Network, an education nonprofit, was curious about the mayor's announcement. She wants to see children prioritized.

"While infrastructure, obviously, is a priority in any city, in the city of Denver right now, our children need a little bit more,” said Johnson.

City officials will get feedback from community members in the weeks and months ahead before sending the bond measure to voters. The mayor’s office said community-led committees will review public input and recommendations from the capital improvement plan to help refine project lists before sending it to the city council for approval.

Citizens can give their feedback through an online survey. Surveys will also be available in recreation centers and libraries.