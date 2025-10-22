Denver7 breaks down both sides of Denver Ballot Issue 2D

DENVER — Denver voters will soon decide the future of the Vibrant Denver bond, a $950 million bond package that would invest in infrastructure throughout the Mile High City.

Voters will consider five ballot issues — 2A through 2E — that involve improvements to roadways, parks, city facilities, shelters and more. Ballot Issue 2D would support repairs and improvements to city infrastructure, including libraries, the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and Denver Botanic Gardens, to name a few.

Under the ballot measure, there will be no new taxes. The City and County of Denver, instead, would increase its debt to $244,430,000, with a maximum repayment cost of $485,000,000.



Read the full wording of Ballot Issue 2D below

City and County of Denver

The Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Art Museum, and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science would each receive $3,000,000. A breakdown of funds can be found here.

According to Heather Nielsen, deputy director for the Denver Art Museum, people from all over the Denver metro area — and all over the globe — visit the museum every year. She said the funds from Ballot Issue 2D would help enhance visitors' experiences.

"This Hamilton building opened in 2006, and so for over 20 years, we've seen close to 12 million visitors, and a building needs care and love just like our collections, just like tending to our visitors," said Nielsen. "So there is a critical infrastructure needs that this building has: replacing the roof, upgrades to our HVAC system, and then of course, creating accessible doors that will ensure that all visitors can freely and comfortably visit the museum."

Maggy Wolanske

A similar sentiment was shared by Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd, interim CEO at Denver Botanic Gardens, which has been around since 1951. She said funds would be used on critical improvements to the infrastructure and the entry.

"We would hope to apply those funds to help facilitate group and community visits and make the entry procedure easier, and some other critical infrastructure that might run the gamut from anything from HVAC to new restrooms, which are always popular," Riley-Chetwynd said.

Maggy Wolanske

Riley-Chetwynd explained it is "not a new tax" and would ensure Denver is a thriving city.

"This is something that really long-term invests in our ability to continue to offer this amazing range of programs and amenities to people who live here and people who visit," Riley-Chetwynd said. "The economic driver of tourism is quite significant at these large institutions."

Not everyone is supportive of the Vibrant Denver bond. Jaon Bailey, founder of Citizens for No New Debt, said voters should consider how much money is being used, along with the debt that would come with it.

Maggy Wolanske

"For 2D, for example, we'll borrow about $240 million. We'll pay back about $480 million. To borrow $240 million and pay back $480 million, this makes no sense. This is why we don't have as many things for the city that we would have otherwise," Bailey said.

Bailey argued that people should vote no on all five ballot issues, as it would increase debt.

"This is why we have budget problems," he told Denver7. "This is why we cannot afford some of the basic services for our city, because we're giving too much money to the banks."

Election Day is Nov. 4.