Denver Ballot Issue 2B before voters on Election Day to decide funding city parks, recreational infrastructure

DENVER — We are less than a week away from Election Day. Most of the issues on the ballot involve local measures this year. For Denver, that includes five ballot issues — 2A through 2E — funding improvements to roadways, parks, city facilities and shelters, among other things. Ballot Issue 2B would be used for repairs and improvements to city parks and recreational infrastructure and facilities, including the future Park Hill Park — a new southeast recreation center — and updates to parks around the city.

This is all part of the Vibrant Denver Bond, a $950 million bond package that would invest in infrastructure throughout Denver.

Under Ballot Issue 2B, there will be no new taxes, but the City and County of Denver would increase its debt by $174,750,000. The ballot issue would set a maximum repayment cost of $357,000,000.

Denverites have been paying property taxes on bonds since 2007, and voters approved extensions to the taxes in 2017 and 2021 for additional municipal bonds. If approved, 2B would extend those taxes once again.



Read the full wording of Ballot Issue 2B below:

The most expensive item in the plan is the Park Hill Park build-out for $70 million. The proposed project is the transformation of the former 155-acre Park Hill Golf Club into a park space for Denverites. In 2023, Denver voters rejected a plan to allow housing and commercial development on the site.

$20 million in the plan is allocated for the land acquisition for a future Southeast Recreation Center & Skate Park. Development of the recreation center would require additional funding in the future.

$15 million in the plan is allocated for rebuilding the outdoor pool at Aztlan Recreation Center.

The full list of items in the plan is available on the City and County of Denver’s website, under Parks and Recreation.

Denver voters who approve the ballot issue would mean an existing mill levy that voters have previously authorized for paying back bonds would be extended and the proposed projects would move forward, according to the League of Women Voters of Denver.

A “no” vote on Ballot Issue 2B means the city would continue to use the existing mill levy to pay down current bonds faster and the proposed projects would not move forward, the League of Women Voters of Denver said.

Those opposed to the ballot issue argue as we give large amounts of money to the banks for debt service, we leave the city with less money for actual service, the League of Women Voters of Denver said. Government debt doubles financial overhead and drains the city's budget.

Election day is Tuesday, November 4.