Mayor Johnston calls Vibrant Denver bond package 'wiser fiscal choice,' but critics want to stop debt

DENVER — Denver voters will soon decide the future of the Vibrant Denver bond, a $950 million bond package that would invest in infrastructure throughout the Mile High City.

Voters will consider five ballot issues — 2A through 2E — that involve improvements to roadways, parks, city facilities, shelters and more. Ballot Issue 2D would fund projects at libraries and other city cultural facilities, while Ballot Issue 2B would fund parks.

Ballot Issue 2E focuses on housing and shelters for those experiencing homelessness. It specifically asks voters about three projects: adding ADA upgrades to some city homeless shelters, working to acquire land for affordable housing and adding affordable housing on top of a new library.

If passed, the City of Denver would increase its debt by $59,300,000 with a maximum repayment cost of $94,000,000.



"We need to cut the banks from the public budget," said Jason Bailey with the group, Citizens for No New Debt, which is against the bond package. "The very idea that that's going to give us more makes no sense. With debt, we will always end up with less."

Bailey is critical of the move to rack up debt that taxpayers will need to pay off and then some.

"When we borrow this money from the banks, we have to repay the banks every single penny, and by the time we get the banks paid off, it's twice as much money on average," he said.



Denver7's Danielle Kreutter sat down with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on Friday to discuss his bond package.

"We would always rather spend with the General Fund than with debt, if we have to. But there are times where, for financing purposes, it is easier or smarter to use debt to invest," said Johnston.

This year, Johnston and his administration have made several cuts, including to homelessness initiatives, in order to bridge a $200 million budget gap. Denver7's Danielle Kreutter pressed the mayor about how the city can ask for more funding for homelessness while also trimming its budget.

"This is true about the budget in general. People will say, 'Wait, why are you going for the bond if there are cuts to the budget?' and it is exactly because these are two different purposes of two different funds. Our budget pays employees, it pays for people, it pays for programs. The bond only does capital infrastructure," Johnston said. "Not a single dollar in the bond could be used to pay for a program or pay for an employee."

The mayor said if the ballot issues don't pass, it will impact the projects listed in the bond package and other projects on the city's to-do list.

"I think this is still a wiser fiscal choice for the city to not increase taxes, get these projects done, drive economic growth and make sure neighborhoods are safe and taken care of," he said.

Opponents say now is the time to stop the cycle of debt and borrowing.

"They're missing looking back over the past year, and the past five years, and seeing how much money we give to the banks," Bailey said. "They're missing the idea that Denver has been here for 165 years, and this debt is so short-sighted that we now have much less for the city because of how much money we've given to the banks."

Election Day is on November 4.