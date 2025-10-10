The future of the former Hughes Stadium site is now in the hands of Fort Collins voters

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins voters will have a say on the future of the former Hughes Stadium site in the upcoming November election. There are two different ballot questions to consider for the 165-acre site.

Denver7 listened to supporters of each measure to understand what voters need to consider.

One question asks voters if they support the civic assembly recommendations for the area to be used as multi-use. The other ballot question is a citizen-initiated proposed ordinance for the land to be a 100% natural area.

Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt explained that voters first chose in 2021 for the city to purchase the land from Colorado State University. So far, the site has served as a place for people to walk their dogs, recreate, or play disc golf.

Earlier this year, there was the creation of the civic assembly, which was a panel of 20 Fort Collins residents listening to the recommendations of community members for the future of the land.

"We thought, what can we do that's creative, innovative, that engages the whole city outreach process to try to reach a solution on the best use of a really nice piece of property that's on the west side of our city, and so we engaged in something called the civic assembly," Arndt said.

Denver7 reported on the civic assembly final report, which included support for indigenous use, a multi-use concept, and an outdoor education facility, among others. Arndt explained that these recommendations were then presented to City Council.

"City Council did their recommendations in an ordinance, and then, because other people who wanted to be only a natural area were gathering signatures and a citizen initiative would take precedent over an ordinance. We then thought it was also very fair to send that ordinance, refer it to the voters, because it kind of started at the ballot box," Arndt said.

Those in support of the land becoming multi-use include Kenny Bearden, Carin Avila, Tammy Vercauteren, and Kevin Krause.

These four are part bikers and part birders who have come together under the same mission.

VerCauteren is the executive director for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. She explained that Fort Collins is a community of nature lovers, and this is an opportunity to create a destination for all to enjoy.

"We really want to help create an inspiration point to nature through a collaborative partnership with multiple nonprofits, and brings our talent and expertise together for environmental education, research, science, as well as land stewardship and imparting and instilling a conservation ethic for all," VerCauteren said.

VerCauteren also said they are working with the indigenous community to ensure they "honor the stewards of thousands of years of stewardship here."

Denver7 first met Bearden in June, who serves as the executive director of Overland Mountain Bike Association. Now, when talking with him, he explained his reaction to the civic assembly findings and the push for multi-use.

"I was thrilled that's what the community voted on. Originally, it was for parks, recreation, natural areas, open space and wildlife rehabilitation, that's exactly what the Civic Assembly came up with in their recommendations," said Bearden. "So to bring all the wants of the community that were originally, that we originally coalesced behind, it was fantastic to see that come to fruition."



Now, with the fate of this once football land going on the ballot, Bearden explained that the land already was developed on and is not a natural area. He is hoping the community will realize that multi-use is not just a bike park, but also a wildlife center, a trail system connecting to other parks, and would still have natural areas.

"Yeah, it's something for just about everyone. If you want to come out and progress your skills on a bicycle, it's a perfect opportunity. If you want to learn about red-tailed hawks and golden eagles, and bald eagles, perfect opportunities. If you want to learn about songbirds and migratory birds, perfect opportunity and you can do all that in one setting," Bearden said.

The other measure that voters will be considering is keeping the area 100% natural. Melissa Rosas, organizer of Friends of Hughes Natural Area, wants people to vote yes to keep the former Hughes stadium site untouched.

"As an indigenous person, it is very important for me to see this land saved," said Rosas. "As this city grows, it continues to grow. There's going to be fewer and fewer open spaces and natural areas to preserve and this is a perfect piece that we can save along our foothills and, if it's a natural area, it will fall within the foothills management plan that the city has."

Rosas said that back in 2020, a different group was created called Planning Action To Transform Hughes Sustainably, also known as PATHS. The group had organized a citizens' petition to rezone and protect the area from high-density development. Now, Rosas explained Friends of Hughes Natural Area "are again fighting to protect this area, this time from high-impact development."

"What's up for discussion is now there's a competing ballot measure to make this high-impact development, and we're trying to say that we don't want this land scarred and broken up," said Rosas. "We don't want to see bulldozers come in here and erect permanent buildings, tear up the land, remove this disc golf course; we want to protect it."

Kevin Harper with Friends of Hughes Natural Area, explained this is an opportunity for the community to take a piece of land that "has been damaged a little bit and make it a showcase for our ability to fix things." He explained that this area has been left alone for several years and should be kept 100% natural.

"2021 is a question of development versus conservation, and conservation won. Again, it's a question this year of development versus conservation. Not the same kind of development, but a high-impact bike park that's development buildings for wildlife center, that's development, whereas the natural areas is not developed," Harper said.

A topic brought up by both sides was what funding would look like if the voters choose 100% natural area. Those in support of multi-use said it would be a big price tag for the Natural Areas Department of Fort Collins. Whereas those in support of the Hughes site becoming a natural area said the current sales tax is designated for acquiring new natural areas.

"The important thing, I think, for people when they think about a natural area, it's not entirely clear the difference in definition between an open space and a natural area," said Arndt. "So, if we designate that a formal natural area, we would have to spend money from the natural areas pot of money, right, which has its own pot of money through a citizen initiative on a special tax for natural areas."

While voters will ultimately decide the fate of this land, Arndt explained the different outcomes as this involves two different ballot measures.

"If they both pass, it's the one with the most votes prevails. If they both fail, we revert back to the ordinances in place, which is a civic assembly recommendation," Arndt said.

Now, it's waiting for November to see how the people of Fort Collins vote.