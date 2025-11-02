The countdown to Election Day: A last look at the 2025 ballot measures for Denver voters

DENVER — Election Day is right around the corner, and more than 700,000 Coloradans have already returned their ballots, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

Off-year elections, such as this one, often result in lower voter turnout compared to midterm or general elections. Still, Denver7 Political Analyst Alton Dillard urges Coloradans to invest their time and consideration in the important local and statewide issues on the ballot.

"People fought and died for the right to vote, and people need to participate in every election," Dillard said.

Dillard walked Denver7 through the specific issues set to appear on both the statewide 2025 ballot and the Denver ballot, detailing what voters can expect as Election Day approaches.

If you are not registered to vote, take action by registering at the closest polling center in your county. Be sure to be in line before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and make your voice count this Election Day.

Denver7 has extensively covered the issues that will appear on the 2025 ballot:



Proposition LL

There are two statewide ballot measures this year: Proposition LL and Proposition MM, which were referred by the legislature and need a simple majority to pass.

Proposition LL aims to retain and spend excess state revenue collected from Proposition FF, also known as Healthy School Meals for All. Proposition FF, which was passed by Colorado voters in 2022, created a program that reimburses participating school meal providers offering free breakfast and lunch to all public school students. Schools must participate in the National School Lunch Program and receive federal meal funding to qualify.

Proposition LL would allow the state to use $12.4 million in excess tax revenue collected under Proposition FF for the Healthy School Meals for All Program, instead of refunding it to households that earn $300,000 or more a year. In addition, Proposition LL would maintain current tax deduction limits for households earning $300,000 or more annually, which are expected to be lowered next year.

A “yes” vote on Proposition LL allows the state to keep and spend $12.4 million in tax revenue that has already been collected for the Healthy School Meals for All Program and maintains current taxes on households earning $300,000 or more annually.



A “no” vote on Proposition LL means the state will refund $12.4 million to households earning $300,000 or more annually and allows deduction limits to change as scheduled under current law, which will lower taxes paid by these households.

So, why is Proposition LL on the ballot? The answer lies in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), which requires voter approval for the state to keep any revenue collected that exceeded a Blue Book estimate. In this instance, the 2022 Blue Book found that Proposition FF would increase tax revenue by $100.7 million in the 2023-24 budget year. The state ended up collecting $112 million, roughly $11.3 million more than expected, according to the Blue Book.

"LL is just essentially being able to keep excess revenue, because when Proposition FF passed, you had to sort of guess at what the amount of tax intake was going to be. And under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights in Colorado, you actually have to go back to the voters to be able to hold on to that excess revenue," said Dillard.

If Proposition LL does not pass, the $11.3 million excess, plus the $1.1 million in interest, would be refunded to households making $300,000 or more a year. In addition, the amount of taxes those households pay would be reduced in the future, as the current law requires under TABOR.

The Blue Book summarizes the arguments in support of Proposition LL as follows: Proposition LL allows the state to retain revenue that it has already collected to support free school meals for public school students, rather than refunding it to high-income taxpayers. Access to free school meals improves academic outcomes, eliminates stigma for low-income students, and reduces hunger. Using all of the tax revenue the state has already collected will help provide more free school meals to Colorado public school students.

The argument against Proposition LL in the Blue Book is: Proposition LL is effectively a tax increase in challenging economic times. The state collected more revenue than it estimated. It should refund the money to affected taxpayers rather than using it for a government program that gives meals to students even if their families can afford to pay for them.

Proposition MM

Proposition MM would increase state income taxes for households that earn $300,000 or more a year in order to provide funding for the Healthy School Meals for All Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Recent federal policy will increase SNAP costs paid by the state. The Blue Book states that Proposition MM would raise an additional $95 million in tax year 2026 and "similar amounts in future years."

A “yes” vote on Proposition MM increases state income taxes for households earning $300,000 or more annually. The increased tax revenue will be used to offer free school meals to all public school students, implement previously approved local food purchasing and employee wage components of the Healthy School Meals for All program, and help fund SNAP.



A “no” vote on Proposition MM keeps state income taxes for households earning $300,000 or more annually unchanged

Arguments in support of Proposition MM, detailed in the Blue Book:

1) Proposition MM ensures that free school meals are available to all Colorado students. The Healthy School Meals for All Program has been more highly utilized than anticipated, demonstrating the strong need for a universal free school meal program. Access to free school meals improves academic and health outcomes and helps families at a time when food costs are rising and federal assistance is declining. When fully implemented, the program also provides students with locally sourced, healthy food and boosts compensation for school meal workers in Colorado communities.



2) Many Colorado families and individuals rely on SNAP for some or all of their food needs. SNAP improves health, economic, and educational outcomes for low-income families. The funding provided by the measure will lessen the impact of recent federal cuts to the program and allow the state to continue important food assistance and nutrition education programs.

Arguments against Proposition MM, from the Blue Book:

1) Proposition MM gives more taxpayer money to excessive government programs. The school meals program provides food to kids who do not need it or eat it, wasting both money and food. Federal changes are meant to make SNAP more cost-effective, and state taxpayers should not be on the hook for funding the program’s inefficiencies. The state should live within its means and provide assistance to only those who need it most, rather than asking for millions more from taxpayers.



2) Proposition MM is a tax increase. For many households, this would more than double the amount they have to pay, a significant additional expense. The state should not be raising taxes on any households during a time of economic uncertainty.

"With MM, they're just simply saying, 'Okay, we still have some other things to shore up as far as making sure kids get fed.' So we are going to go to those households making $300,000 or more, and ask them for a little more on an annual basis," Dillard explained before detailing the other side of the argument. "One side is saying that it makes a little more sense to go back to what the original intent of school lunch programs were. Of course, you want to feed everybody, but they're asking, 'Do you need to have free lunch provided for kids whose families may not be struggling?'"

Denver Referendum 310

A Denver issue receiving a lot of attention is Referendum 310, which deals with the sale of flavored nicotine within the city and county limits.

"310 is really going to be interesting, because that's the one that would essentially uphold the flavor tobacco ban that's already on the books," Dillard said.

The ordinance to ban flavored tobacco products was first approved by the Denver City Council in an 11-1 vote last December. After pushback and petitions from business owners, the issue is now in the hands of voters.

A "yes" vote on Referendum 310 means you support keeping Denver’s ban on flavored tobacco products. In September, Michael Bloomberg donated more than $1.5 million to the campaign Denver Kids vs. Big Tobacco to uphold the ban.

Meanwhile, Denver business owners said the ban would hurt them financially. A "no" vote on Referendum 310 means you want to overturn the current ban on flavored nicotine products.

Vibrant Denver Bond

Then, Denver voters will also have to decide upon the Vibrant Denver bond, a $950 million bond package that would invest in infrastructure throughout the Mile High City.

Voters will consider five ballot issues — 2A through 2E — that involve improvements to roadways, parks, city facilities, shelters and more. Ballot Issue 2D would fund projects at libraries and other city cultural facilities, while Ballot Issue 2B would fund parks.

“One thing to remember with bonds is that ordinarily they come about every decade or so. But, now the City of Denver has been going to the well on a slightly more frequent basis," Dillard said. “The difference with bonds are they're just, essentially, asking to extend an already existing debt. So, it is not a new tax of any sort.”

Certain ballot issues can pass while others fail, allowing voters to approve which projects are funded by the bond, according to Dillard.

Denver 2A

Ballot Issue 2A allows Denver to increase the city's debt by $441,420,000 for dozens of infrastructure projects, including near Burnham Yard, the preferred site for the new Broncos football stadium. Some others include multimodal projects along the Santa Fe Arts District and West 38th Avenue, as well as safety improvements on Evans Avenue.

The measure is one of five (2A - 2E) in the bond package, which city finance officials estimate could cost taxpayers nearly $2 billion to repay over time. Supporters say the projects would improve safety and access, while opponents warn against adding to Denver’s long-term debt.

The Vibrant Denver bond campaign says the projects would not require a tax increase and that the city is operating within a debt capacity voters have already approved.

Denver 2B

Ballot Issue 2B would be used for repairs and improvements to city parks and recreational infrastructure and facilities, including the future Park Hill Park — a new southeast recreation center — and updates to parks around the city.

Denverites have been paying property taxes on bonds since 2007, and voters approved extensions to the taxes in 2017 and 2021 for additional municipal bonds. If approved, 2B would extend those taxes once again.

The most expensive item in the plan is the Park Hill Park build-out for $70 million. The proposed project is the transformation of the former 155-acre Park Hill Golf Club into a park space for Denverites. In 2023, Denver voters rejected a plan to allow housing and commercial development on the site.

$20 million in the plan is allocated for the land acquisition for a future Southeast Recreation Center & Skate Park. Development of the recreation center would require additional funding in the future.

$15 million in the plan is allocated for rebuilding the outdoor pool at Aztlan Recreation Center.

The full list of items in the plan is available on the City and County of Denver’s website, under Parks and Recreation.

Denver 2C

Ballot Issue 2C would use $30 million to create a new Denver Health facility and improve the Denver Children’s Advocacy Center.

Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne said the passage of 2C will help better serve patients with a new building that can accommodate more patients. The current building is over 40 years old.

According to Lynne, the project would increase capacity by about 50%, allowing the health provider to introduce new services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and expanded dental care.

Ballot Issue 2C would also allocate $10 million toward Denver’s Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides medical care, mental health support, and legal advocacy for abused children.

Not everyone is convinced that additional debt is the right path. Jason Bailey, founder of “Citizens for No New Debt,” has voiced opposition to the bond package, warning that government borrowing could be counterproductive.

City officials and bond proponents contend that the measures will not raise taxes and that Denver’s debt remains within limits already approved by voters. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and the Vibrant Denver campaign maintain that bonds are a responsible way to invest in the city’s future.

Denver 2D

Ballot Issue 2D would support repairs and improvements to city infrastructure, including libraries, the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and Denver Botanic Gardens, to name a few.

The Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Art Museum, and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science would each receive $3,000,000. A breakdown of funds can be found here.

Denver 2E

Ballot Issue 2E focuses on housing and shelters for those experiencing homelessness. It specifically asks voters about three projects: adding ADA upgrades to some city homeless shelters, working to acquire land for affordable housing and adding affordable housing on top of a new library.

"We would always rather spend with the General Fund than with debt, if we have to. But there are times where, for financing purposes, it is easier or smarter to use debt to invest," said Johnston.

This year, Johnston and his administration have made several cuts, including to homelessness initiatives, in order to bridge a $200 million budget gap. Denver7's Danielle Kreutter pressed the mayor about how the city can ask for more funding for homelessness while also trimming its budget.

"This is true about the budget in general. People will say, 'Wait, why are you going for the bond if there are cuts to the budget?' and it is exactly because these are two different purposes of two different funds. Our budget pays employees, it pays for people, it pays for programs. The bond only does capital infrastructure," Johnston said. "Not a single dollar in the bond could be used to pay for a program or pay for an employee."

The mayor said if the ballot issues don't pass, it will impact the projects listed in the bond package and other projects on the city's to-do list.

Opponents say now is the time to stop the cycle of debt and borrowing.

Denver Public Schools Board of Education

There are four seats on the Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education that are up for grabs this year. In total, eleven different candidates are vying for the positions.

"I would put school board elections up there with any other elected office, because we're talking about the people who create the policy to educate our children," Dillard said.

Denver7 spoke with all of the candidates, who gave one final pitch to voters before Tuesday.

Have questions about registering to vote? The Colorado Secretary of State's Office's FAQ is there to help.

Already filled out your ballot and forgot to mail it back? The Colorado Secretary of State's website has a ballot drop-off locator you can access here. Denver voters can find their nearest ballot drop-off location (as well as nearest voting center and mobile vote centers) by clicking here.

