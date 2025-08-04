These are the 10 most expensive projects outlined in the $950 million Vibrant Denver bond proposal

DENVER — The Vibrant Denver bond would pour nearly a billion dollars into infrastructure projects across the city.

Mayor Mike Johnston said the $950 million bond will invest in the city's future and provide an economic boost without raising taxes.

The city's finance director said it could cost taxpayers nearly $2 billion to repay the bond.

Denver7 dug through the project list and broke down the 10 most expensive projects in the proposal.

1. 8th Avenue Viaduct & Multimodal Improvements | $89,200,000

The most expensive Vibrant Denver project, at nearly $90 million, would be repairs to the 8th Avenue bridge near Burnham Yard.

The City of Denver says the repairs are overdue, but some find the timing suspicious, as Burnham Yard — which is owned by the state — could be home to a new Denver Broncos stadium.

“It is impossible to ignore the Broncos as a thing in Denver,” Patrick Riley, the Vibrant Denver bond program manager, acknowledged at a recent city council meeting.

Neither the city, state, nor the Broncos have announced any plans for a new stadium at the site.

2. (TIE) First Responder and Public Safety Training Center | $75,000,000

The City of Denver would spend $75 million on a first responder and public safety training center, which officials hope will make Denver more competitive for recruiting police, fire and sheriff personnel.

2. (TIE) Globeville Elyria-Swansea Connections: Marion Underpass | $75,000,000

The city will also spend $75 million on a project to connect Globeville to Elyria Swansea, including an underpass. The city said the improvements “will meet infrastructure needs and regulatory requirements while enabling the framework for community-focused redevelopment on the Triangle.”

4. Park Hill Park Buildout | $70,000,000

Earlier this year, the city announced plans to acquire the former Park Hill Golf Course.

The city now plans to spend $70 million to get the site ready (irrigation, landscape, walks, parking lots) for what Mayor Johnston hopes will someday be one of the largest urban parks in the region.

5. West 38th Avenue Multimodal Project | $55,300,000

The city would spend $55.3 million to improve sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and traffic flow on West 38th Avenue between Sheridan and Fox. The city says the specific improvements and locations will be informed by further traffic analysis and community engagement.

6. 6th Avenue Viaduct Repairs and Mobility & Access Improvements | $50,000,000

Fifty million dollars from the bond would go toward critical repairs to the 6th Avenue bridge near Burnham Yard, which carries more than 64,000 vehicles a day. The city said the bridge provides a critical connection through central Denver, and allowing it to fall into disrepair or fail would have major consequences for the region.

7. Red Rocks Backstage Expansion and Accessibility Improvements | $39,100,000

Thirty-nine million dollars would go toward expanding the backstage area at Red Rocks, including making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The city said the existing backstage "is out of date, not compliant with ADA, and has been unable to support the growth of Red Rocks in recent years." The project would also update parking, kitchen and office space, and make improvements to the restroom and dressing rooms.

8. Affordable Housing Project Development | $32,000,000

The city will spend $32 million on affordable housing. The city says this will allow it to invest in land, buildings and site preparations.

9. Bridges over Cherry Creek | $29,375,000

Just over $29.3 million would be spent to replace the Lincoln and 6th Avenue bridges over Cherry Creek. The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said each bridge is over 60 years old and needs to be replaced.

"Replacement is expensive,” said Nancy Kuhn, a spokesperson for DOTI. “But it gets to the point sometimes where maintenance isn't enough."

10. Santa Fe Streetscape and Multimodal Safety Improvements | $29,085,000

The city wants to spend $29 million making improvements to Santa Fe Drive. Visitors to the art district would see an enhanced outdoor experience, including wider sidewalks, improved landscaping and better public spaces, according to the city.