City of Denver gets one step closer to banning flavored tobacco products

DENVER — Denver's city council is expected to make its final vote Monday in a potential flavored tobacco ban.

The ordinance would prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the city of Denver, which includes fruits and candy flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes, and flavored chew and pouches.

It's a move some small business owners say would really hurt them.

Denver7 Convenience store near I-70 & Washington

"We've owned this location here on Washington since 1999. We leased it originally, and then we bought the actual property finally in 2011," said Zachary Shadi-Kingsley, a convenience store owner. "We've owned the one on 30th and Downing since 1988 when it originally was a grocery store. The one on Colfax and Williams we bought in 2019 right before the COVID crisis."

Shadi-Kingsley told Denver7 that for decades his family has been making a living off these three convenience stores, which he says are threatened by this potential ban.

"It's going to hurt no matter what you how you put it, how you spin it. I don't care what they say, this is going to hurt my business 100%," he said. "This business just doesn't support me. It supports my dad, my mom, my brother, me, my sister, you know?"

Shadi-Kingsley said that while his businesses sell gas, drinks, snacks and other items, the flavored tobacco products make up a large portion of his sales, which is why he worries about a potential ban.

"Vapes were 20%. Zin and flavored pouches were 10% of my sales," he said.

For city leaders, the purpose of the ban is simple: Protecting kids.

"We're very specific, focusing on flavored tobacco. Why? Because flavored tobacco is the number one product that our teenagers use," said Councilmember Darrell Watson, who represents District 9. "They're the number one product that hooks kids into this product type, and then they move into stronger products, like stronger tobacco."

While the minimum age to purchase tobacco products in Colorado is 21 years old, Councilmember Watson said he doesn't believe it's enough.

"There are businesses that are selling to underage folks," he said.

In Denver, hundreds of retail tobacco licenses are issued every year. Those numbers are as follows:

While not all of these businesses sell flavored tobacco products, those that do, would be impacted by a potential ban.

In the ordinance's first reading, council members voted 11-1 in favor of it passing.

Denver7 reached out to Mayor Mike Johnston's office regarding the ordinance. Below is a statement from his office.